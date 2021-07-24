Domino’s Pizza urges everyone to get vaccinated for a better tomorrow with new campaign

Domino’s Pizza has launched its nationwide campaign, #HaathBadhaoIndia #VaccineLagaoIndia, which urges everyone to come together and get vaccinated for a better, brighter tomorrow.

Domino’s has always been synonymous with spending moments of togetherness with friends and family. The premise of the campaign entails bringing people together by urging them to get vaccinated early so that they can experience the joy of being close to their friends and family again and relive their fun moments.

In the campaign, the brand is thanking people who have got vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated by giving ₹400 off exclusively on the Domino’s App. Consumers have to click on the respective tab on the Domino’s App to avail of this. So far, 1.3 million consumers have committed to the vaccination movement by clicking on the App.

This campaign is supported by a 360-degree multi-media approach. The brand has unveiled the TVC, which is conceptualized by FCB India. Penned by renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Amit Roy of Love Aaj Kal fame, the TVC features a montage of visuals showcasing the solidarity displayed by people across the country during the tough second wave of the pandemic. It is a testimony of their resilience in helping one another. Carrying forward this message, the brand is thankful to those who have got vaccinated and urges others to get their vaccine shot too.

The campaign is also supported by interesting digital activations which bring alive the future that awaits us once we are all vaccinated. The brand has collaborated with renowned illustration artists to capture the joy and happiness of the post-COVID world through 24 varied and creatively outstanding illustrations. These illustrations not just inventively sketch the post-pandemic world but they also bring to life the idea of a better and safer tomorrow.

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s India, said, “Domino’s brand ethos lies in enjoying the friends, family and fun moments. In line with this thought, we wanted to highlight the importance of vaccination in enabling these moments. With the #Haath Badhao India #Vaccine Lagao India campaign, we are celebrating those who have taken the first step towards a better tomorrow by getting vaccinated, as well as inspiring others to follow suit. Our aim to encourage and enable others to come together and get vaccinated so that we can all move towards a happier and safer moments of togetherness.”

The TVC has gone live last week and is being leveraged across platforms, including digital, TV and OOH.

