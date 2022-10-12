'Diversity will come when we listen and understand'

Over the years, Indian workspaces have seen a seachange, with more women entering male-dominated fields. Yet, when it comes to complete inclusivity, there is a lot left to be desired.



To delve deep into this topic, top industry leaders at the e4m Confluence Media Investments Summit 2022 shared their views on ‘Diversity and Inclusion- The bedrock of future of media agencies.



The panel spoke in-depth about the role of women in the organization and how sensitizing people would lead to diversity and inclusion of women in the leadership positions.



Panel members Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus; Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World; Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India; Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India; Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang; and Aditi Mishra, CEO Lodestar UM spoke in-depth about the inclusion of women at workplace and the role played by the organization to safeguard interests of women.



Wadhwa pointed out: “The good part is that the advertising is no more dominated by men. We have moved into a more diverse and inclusive way of working. I think advertising represents society and that is what our world is all about. For sure it is not about Mad Men anymore.”



Talking about the evolution of diversity and the role of women in the leadership position, Karia observed, “At Schbang right now we have 51 per cent of women in leadership and 49 per cent of men in leadership. We have 60 per cent women in the workplace and 40 per cent men. I think the diversity challenge for us is more about how we work with other cultures.”



While affirming that discrimination does exist against women in the adworld, Murthy noted: "I have voiced my opinion on social media platforms. We did face discrimination but what is important is to voice it out if it is a conscious bias or an unconscious one. We need to table it and leave it to solve.



"The challenge occurs when we try to put it under the carpet which happens 90 per cent of the time. People like us in the leadership position should talk about it openly.”



Balsara Vajifdar chimes in: “I have never faced discrimination at the workplace but outside of work, yes maybe it does exist but I would urge women over here if you feel discriminated, you should report it. Today, there are enough policies and structures in place to report such things and one must take that advantage.”



Gangappa echoed the same thoughts and said, “I am very lucky to have a family that has always supported me throughout and have allowed me to voice my opinions and make my own decisions. I think to a certain extent, experience has helped to recognize organizations that kind of mirror your values and give you that access to growth. I have been able to think and recognize and capitalize as and when I thought was necessary. To a certain extent, it is a mixed bag, but I know that it exists.”



Mishra while talking about maternity leave for women at the workplace said, “I think it is more about sensitizing men and people because we are into people-intensive business. Unless we realize the problems faced by bringing them up or sharing with them. What I have seen over the years is that people are comfortable talking about maternity leave.”



The panel further discussed gender equality and diversity in the workplace and how women are being pointed at as an object in multiple advertisements in India. Karia said, “As an industry, we need to be in sync with consumers and as an industry, we have forgotten to do that. We are not in touch with the consumers of this country as much as we need to and I think that is when diversity will come when we listen and understand.”

