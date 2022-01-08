Dentsu Impact's campaign for Paytm challenges perception of women’s financial dependency

Paytm, India's mobile payments & financial services company, in association with Dentsu Impact - a dentsuMB company & the creative agency from dentsu India, has rolled out a thought-provoking campaign, nationally. The campaign consists of a digital film that both young women and men can relate to.

It throws light on how amidst the New Year celebrations a common phenomenon is often trivialized, thereby inviting the audience to challenge their perception of women and their financial dependency. The film also takes forward Paytm’s belief to be an enabler for women’s financial autonomy. It is pertinent to note here that this uplifting positioning was also previously seen in the brand’s earlier social experiment film, launched by Dentsu Impact on Women’s Day in 2021 – The Divide.

With the onset of this campaign, Paytm sparks a conversation about rethinking what treating women respectfully means. It also paves the way for women to be more in control of such difficult social situations while staying completely secure.

Commenting on the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, National Creative Director & Managing Partner, Dentsu Impact said, “Giving it back, by paying it back makes the intent of this campaign palpable for both women and men. The New Year campaign demonstrates how it pays to challenge the conventions of how we think of finance and gender. And any challenge to the traditional way of accepting things makes the brand and the message it conveys modern and aspirational, striking a chord especially with a younger generation.”

