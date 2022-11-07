D2H revamps brand positioning, launches ‘direct to heart’ campaign

D2H, a DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, has announced its new brand positioning ‘Direct to Heart’ with a new brand campaign featuring its brand ambassador cricketer Rishabh Pant.

To communicate the change and reposition the brand, D2H has launched a campaign during the festive season. The insight behind the campaign is that the best moments of life are spent with one’s closest and nearest ones. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the ad shows how D2H brings families together and gives them the sheer joy of sharing happy moments while watching TV. D2H in its new brand avatar focuses on its connection going beyond just a provider of content to an enabler of collective viewing for Indian families. This is captured in the main thought, as the brand reframes itself in the ‘Direct-To-Home’ (DTH) category, by positioning itself as a connection that touches the lives of consumers and forms a bond that’s ‘Direct-To-Heart’.

Anil Dua, Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “As a DTH company we have the unique advantage of having two brands and we are leveraging this by using the power of both our brands. In this context, for our D2H brand, we have launched completely new packaging, introduced extremely competitive customer offers to the market, brought in a new brand ambassador, and have now launched a new brand campaign. This campaign is the culmination of a year of deep dive into the brand’s connect with its loyal customers to draw out the key insights. The new campaign leverages these insights and bring together the association of D2H brand with Cricket and family viewing into the creative platform of ‘Direct to Heart’.”

Commenting on the new D2H campaign, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head - Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd., said, “We are increasingly witnessing a fragmentation of families, each one busy with different things and pursuits. In this context, the new brand view we are taking in D2H is that TV has a large role in bringing families together. Our new campaign is built on this understanding, and draws from the new positioning of D2H, Direct to Heart. With the large-scale investments we are making in strengthening the D2H brand. I am confident that we will gain market share in the next few months”

Speaking on the new campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas "In an age of fragmented content consumption, the new brand expression of 'direct to heart' touches upon the joy that single-platform access to great entertainment, can bring to the entire family. Our story revolves around an exuberant kid as he 'breaks the fourth wall' with his favorite cricketer, Rishabh Pant, seeking his help so that he can rally his family members to witness a nail-biting finish. A sweet and innocent take which leaves you with a smile."

The brand will be running the campaign through TV, BTL, digital platforms, and home channels to amplify the campaign.

