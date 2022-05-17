Colgate launches new TVC with Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

Created by RedFuse Communications, the TVC highlights the importance of strong teeth that help in better digestion and hence better nutrition

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in oral care, announced the new identity of India’s biggest toothpaste brand—Colgate Strong Teeth with its latest campaign ‘Daant strong toh main strong’.

Featuring actors from Indian cinema—Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati, the ‘Daant strong toh main strong’ TVC, created by RedFuse Communications, puts the spotlight on the importance of strong teeth, which helps in better digestion and hence better nutrition. Embodying the role of new-age hands-on fathers who make family their priority, Shahid and Rana, in the role of fathers to young daughters, will be seen in a family setup that most households in India can relate to. The campaign spans multiple ads, each with different scenarios that lead to one conclusion—the secret ingredient to children’s good health that is often ignored is strong teeth. Using Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste helps replenish natural calcium to the teeth.

Speaking on the new campaign, Arvind Chintamani, VP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “As Indians, we understand the importance of chewing and have grown up with our parents asking us to chew our food 36 times before swallowing. However, what we often forget is that teeth are our first digestive organ and teeth need to be strong to get the best nutrition from food.

We’re super excited to have Shahid and Rana partner with us to remind parents of this message and to focus on teeth strength with Colgate Strong Teeth every day!”

Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse, added, “Because digestion starts in the mouth, you need strong teeth. Sounds simple enough. Sounds like you’ve heard this enough. And yet making this point was anything but simple. This is a campaign that’s been designed to work hard to land the message, with dad (Shahid & Rana) as our spokesperson for once. Equal parenting is something a lot of brands speak of, we went the extra mile to land it.”

Talking about the association, Shahid Kapoor said, “Growing up, Colgate meant oral care is sorted! Of course, it’s not just me, the entire house including my friends are strong believers in strong teeth with Colgate. I am glad that I have partnered with the brand today to take the message of necessary oral care habits and help new-age parents understand the importance of strong teeth and good health for their kids and family.”

Talking about the association, Rana Daggubati said, “This opportunity with Colgate-Palmolive India gave me major nostalgia of my own Colgate time from childhood. I’ve grown up using and knowing Colgate for my oral care needs, so it’s only natural that I am happy to spread the message ahead to my fans and new-age parents. To be honest, we all think we know it all but never remember how strong teeth lead to better digestion, nutrition, and health, so this was my way of giving back to society.”

The TVC campaign message will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach reaching Colgate Strong Teeth consumers across touchpoints. The brand is committed to creating products that evolve with time to ensure only the best-in-class product is delivered to its consumers. The all-new CDC Strong Teeth is a simple switch to ensure you keep your smile healthy and strong.

