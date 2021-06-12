Cipla's Prolyte educates viewers about the importance of ORS

Prolyte ORS, the rehydration brand of Cipla Health Ltd., has launched a new TVC with the aim of educating Indians about the glucose-electrolyte solution called Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), its correct formulation and its appropriate usage to keep dehydration at bay.

Dehydration is the loss of water and body salts through diarrhoea, vomiting, excessive sweating or any other reason. Consuming World Health Organization (WHO) recommended ORS during diarrhoea and dehydration enables the intestine to absorb the fluid and the salts more efficiently thus replacing the body’s lost fluids and essential salts. This helps to reduce the risk of hospitalization, health complications and minimizes the need of IV fluids thus curbing resultant severe consequences. In line with this, Prolyte ORS offers a healthy blend of ingredients entailing a unique scientific formulation recommended by the WHO which helps in fluid maintenance in the body leading to speedy recovery within the confines of your home.

The TVC showcases a real-life scenario at a medical store with a customer asking for ‘any’ ORS as he does not have much knowledge of WHO approved ORS formulation. This situation further progresses into a ‘thought-sparking’ conversation by a child disguised as a teacher explaining the ‘why’ behind the WHO and the importance of making an informed decision while picking the right formulation of ORS. Other ‘replica’ brands that read or look similar to Prolyte ORS are drinks with high glucose load that can lead to osmotic diarrhoea and worsen loss of fluid and electrolytes further. This can be potentially fatal in dehydrated patients, especially in children, and spike up mortality rate whereas the ‘WHO recommended’ ORS will dramatically bring you relief and effectively revitalize you.

In India, children are highly susceptible to dehydration due to infections, malnutrition, soaring temperatures among others. However, adults also need rehydration treatment as much as children. Hence, administering the right ORS becomes crucial to keep consequential health hazards at bay.

Commenting on the new TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO – Cipla Health Ltd., said, “As a brand that is committed to its consumers, we are constantly focused on educating them about the best practices in day to day healthcare. Through our initiatives, we wish to encourage them to make sound decisions pertaining to their health and overall safety. The new Prolyte ORS TVC helps consumers to make the right choice when it comes to their overall well-being. We hope to continuously make a difference to their lives.”

This TVC has been conceptualized by The Womb Communications and will be played across TV channels in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Odiya languages and digital platforms in 30 seconds and 10 seconds format.

