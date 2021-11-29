Center fresh & Dharma 2.0 collaborate for two digital films

The campaign collaboration has been facilitated by Wavemaker India, with support on creative front from Ogilvy India

Gum & mint brand from Perfetti Van Melle Center fresh has collaborated with Dharma 2.0 for a series of two digital films.

The campaign collaboration has been facilitated by Wavemaker India, with support on creative front from Ogilvy India. Dharma 2.0 is the newly minted youth-focused arm of Dharma productions, that will exclusively focus on creating ad films.

As part of this collaboration, Center fresh and Dharma 2.0 will release two digital films that will explore the possibilities and nuances of fresh breath confidence but with the Dharma twist. The brand’s proposition of fresh breath confidence will be at the core of the digital films, while the storytelling will have a distinctive Bollywood treatment that’s contemporary, fresh and relatable.

This collaboration was announced on social channels by Karan Johar himself with an engagaing video, shot in his inimitable style converying the seamless brand partnership.

The first digital film titled “Parda” in the series stars Anjali Sivaraman with popular actor & dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in leading roles. In times when faces of people are not fully visible due to mask wearing protocols – how do you test the waters of attraction and initiate a conversation with someone you think you like. This is a prevalent question for our current times and also forms the very crux of the first digital film ‘Parda’.

The storyline of this digital film revolves around the morning office-going ritual of two individuals with the female lead keen to break the ice and engage in a conversation with her fellow passenger in the lift.

Center fresh mints with its instant fresh breath propostion is portrayed as the enabler of confidence for the lead protagonist. Her confidence backed by fresh breath, helps her eventually break the ice with the co-passenger & bring alive the magic of first meetings in true Dharma style.

Punit Malhotra & his team from Dharma 2.0 have been instrumental in the creative ideation of this premise.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Kapoor - Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle, India said, “Pushing the envelope on the creative front with fresh breath confidence at the core is part of Center fresh’s DNA. Over the last few years, we have been putting out digital content across key digital platforms to engage with our core consumers on a medium relevant for them. Our collaboration with Dharma 2.0. is to marry the magic of boy-girl first meetings with the world of Center fresh’s fresh breath confidence and thereby create something unique for our young consumers to enjoy and retain the ‘freshness’ the brand offers.”

Speaking about the film, Karan Johar said, “I am very excited to partner with Center Fresh for this latest intiative. Both Dharma and the brand Center fresh are known for their youth focused appeal and initiatives and this collaboration further solidifies these very sensibilities. My goal has been to add the extra oomph of the unexpected, to this modern-day rendition of the plot. I look forward to our audience enjoying a little bit of the trademark Dharma moment with Center fresh.”

Punit Malhotra – Director Dharma 2.0 says, “Dharma 2.0 intends to bring the same level of aesthetic quality and signature professionalism of the movie production business, and holds a competitive edge over other established players in its space just like Center fresh stands out loud in the confectionery sector. This 25+ years old brand is a flawless match for Dharma 2.0 as its core proposition of Fresh breath confidence is exactly what Dharma production depicts through its romantic movies. We are delighted to be associated with Center fresh, and connecting with the young audience of the brand.”

Talking about the campaign, Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India said, “Center fresh with it’s fresh approach to creative communication has always associated with youth through its innovative campaigns. With this campaign, we have successfully established the connection of two young brands who share the same DNA and are poised to offer fresh content to the youth”

The Center fresh X Dharma 2.0 collaboration will also be amplified through social media promotions and by Karan Johar himself. Brand fans can look forward to the second film under this collaboration early next year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)