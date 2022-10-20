CCI imposes Rs 392 cr penalty on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo & OYO

The companies have been accused of “unfair business practices”

The Competition Commission of India has slapped penalties amounting to Rs 392 crore on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and OYO for alleged unfair business practices, media networks have reported.

CCI has asked MMT-Go to modify agreements it has made with hotel partners according to which they are not allowed to lower their booking rates.

The regulator also has asked the companies to alter some exclusivity terms.

The regulator has asked the online travel platforms to provide a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory" process to consumers.

