Cannes Lions to ensure adequate representation of Black talent

Black Out 2023, a new program by Cannes Lions in association with Black British Network, will secure attendance for up to 50 people from the Black community at this year’s festival

After introducing Gaming and Metaverse, the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity organizers have now announced that they will create much-needed access for Black talent to the Festival and associated industries from this year onwards. Cannes Lions Festival is slated to be held in Cannes (France) from June 19 to 23.

In association with Black British Network, Cannes Lions have launched Black Out 2023, which is a callout to organizations connected to the marketing and creative industries to ensure the presence of Black talent at the largest industry gathering in the world.

The programme will secure attendance for up to 50 people from the Black community at this year’s festival through a campaign focused on driving investment from leading organisations, the organizers said in a press statement.

Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said, "Cannes Lions is committed to driving equity within our industry, and we are pleased to be partnering with Cephas to launch Black Out as part of our commitment to actively combatting underrepresentation. Our industry recognises the importance of supporting Black talent and removing barriers to progression, and Black Out enables organisations to show their support.”

Cannes Lions will provide the Festival passes and the Black British Network will lead an investment campaign to cover flights, accommodation and associated costs. Any additional funds raised will be used to support the ongoing work of the Black British Network to achieve equity and inclusion across the industry.

The campaign is focused on improving accessibility authentically, from the ground up, and is open to Black talent at any stage of their career, from those who have been in the industry for many years, to those seeking a point of entry to the industry. Applications are now open on the Black British Network website and the Crowdfunder is now live.

Black Out 2023 is an evolution of an independent campaign launched by Cephas Williams, founder of the Black British Network in 2022 to see a greater level of Black representation at the Festival.

In the lead-up to the Festival, Williams committed £20,000 of his own money to bring Black talent with him, and invited the industry to take action on their commitment to inclusion and invest alongside him. Williams’ own initial investment was more than tripled by the ensuing campaign and secured fully-funded access to Cannes Lions for six people.

Williams’ enduring ability to spot opportunities that uplift and develop Black individuals has inspired Cannes Lions to formally collaborate with the Black British Network on a joint talent programme. Whilst industry leaders are collectively vocal about the need for greater diversity, Black talent continues to be underrepresented and undervalued at all levels.

