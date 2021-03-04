Cannes Lions Day 3: Leaders spell out secrets to think beyond conventional creativity

Day 3 of the 2021 Lions Live had its share of highpoints. From discussing work that works to showcasing how technologies can complement brands’ creative and media strategies, it certainly was a day of insights and inspiration. While experts reflected on the year gone by, they also gave an interesting perspective on what should follow.

The day started off with Jim Stengel, President/CEO of The Jim Stengel Company looking back at the skills we have all gained in the past year and how it has helped us grow-from faster turnaround of tasks, and remote management. Furthermore, Stengel deliberated on the new skills we all need to get to grips with not only to survive but thrive in the 'new reality'. The session was an interesting call to action that was not to be missed.

Next up, Alison Chadwick, Executive Coach & Founder, Grow People, shared her insights on five powerful but practical ways to develop the skills of a truly modern leader, based on her years of experience coaching creative leaders. Her message was clear: Leading for creativity isn't about being the lone hero any more. It's about creating the conditions for excellence to thrive, about showing up in ways that enable diverse talent to work together through change and uncertainty with engagement, agility and creativity.

Chandwick beautifully broke down how one can be a creative leader for tomorrow and a modern enabler of creativity.

Another highlight from the day was the highly anticipated 'CMOs in the Spotlight' return. It featured Carla Hassan of Citibank and Kathleen Hall from Microsoft. The session offered insights into the highly complex CMO mindset as well as an opportunity to learn about the most challenging issues some of the top brand leaders face 'right now' while also reflecting on the overarching theme of the Lions Live March programme - The New Creator's Toolkit. This was centered around driving measurable gains in personal and professional development.

Thereafter, the Lions Live team put the spotlight on left-field and innovative new ways for brands to engage with customers. As digital channels and technologies multiply, the showcase shed light on how brands must find new ways to engage and entertain consumers at every touchpoint along the customer journey. It showcased how with the likes of voice assistants, chat bots, AI and multi-sensory devices added to the creative’s toolkit, and how brands are exploring unconventional creativity beyond the realms of traditional media to tell new and distinctive stories. It went on to show how these technologies can complement brands’ creative and media strategies, exploring trends in the data from the Cannes Lions entries, and examples of Lion-winning work.

This was followed by lessons from legendary filmmaker-Jason Bevan, Former Head of Creative Development & VP Marketing, EMEA WARNER BROS. STUDIOS. Bevan who has worked on some of the most successful feature films of all time and had access to the people that made them; saw how they worked and got their inspiration. He saw how Christoper Nolan learnt from Stanley Kubrik to ensure his films retain their impact with time and How Deadpool and Joker took superhero films in opposite directions to transcend and then explode traditional audience profiles? And before our time, how Walt Disney did rethink the fundamentals to produce truly legendary entertainment. He shared interesting tips on how we can learn from the world's best movie-makers and their iconic films to transform our thinking.

Lastly, demystifying work that has worked, creatives like Andreas Krasser, Chief Executive Officer, DDB Hong Kong and Agathe Guerrier, Global Co-Chief Strategy Officer TBWA\WORLDWIDE came together to share their tips for writing better case studies. Their message was that telling the story of your campaign is a core skill for strategists.

