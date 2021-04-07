Cannes Lions 2021 to happen online; awards to return

The Cannes Lions festival of creativity has reportedly said that its 2021 edition would go virtual. Cannes Lions Live will take place from June 21-25, according to media report.

Reports quoted Philip Thomas, Chairman, Lions, as saying that “Over the last year, we’ve been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new LIONS Membership platform. We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 - which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions - to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June.”

Reports also quoted Simon Cook, Managing Director, Lions, as saying, “Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions awards. After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again. We’ll be championing the work on a huge scale - tracking progress throughout the week, analysing the winners, delivering insights, identifying new talent - it’s the return of the benchmark and a moment for the industry to reflect but also look forward.”

