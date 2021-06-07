Cannes Lions 2021: First set of shortlists announced, no Indian entries in any

Shortlists for Titanium, Innovation, and Glass: The Lion for Change have been announced

Increasing the tempo of excitement, Cannes Lions 2020-21 has revealed the first set of shortlists for three categories -- Titanium, Innovation, and Glass: The Lion for Change. However, none of the Indian entries features in either of them.

A total of 20 shortlists have been announced in the Titanium category, including eight from the USA, three from the UK, two from Canada, and one each from the UAE, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany.

The Innovation Lions shortlist mentions six under the Early Stage Technology category, two each under Applied Innovation and Brand Strategy & Experience, and seven under Product Innovation. Here too, the USA is dominating with five shortlists, followed by Columbia with two. The UK, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Sweden, Mexico, Japan, Peru, and Argentina have one shortlist each.

In the Glass: The Lions for Change Categories, 20 campaigns have made it to the final shortlist. USA gathered eight shortlists, UK four, Brazil three, and Singapore, Turkey, and Spain one each.

