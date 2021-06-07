CRIC

Cannes Lions 2021: First set of shortlists announced, no Indian entries in any

Shortlists for Titanium, Innovation, and Glass: The Lion for Change have been announced

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 1:13 PM
cannes

Increasing the tempo of excitement, Cannes Lions 2020-21 has revealed the first set of shortlists for three categories -- Titanium, Innovation, and Glass: The Lion for Change. However, none of the Indian entries features in either of them.

A total of 20 shortlists have been announced in the Titanium category, including eight from the USA, three from the UK, two from Canada, and one each from the UAE, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany.

The Innovation Lions shortlist mentions six under the Early Stage Technology category, two each under Applied Innovation and Brand Strategy & Experience, and seven under Product Innovation. Here too, the USA is dominating with five shortlists, followed by Columbia with two. The UK, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Sweden, Mexico, Japan, Peru, and Argentina have one shortlist each.

In the Glass: The Lions for Change Categories, 20 campaigns have made it to the final shortlist. USA gathered eight shortlists, UK four, Brazil three, and Singapore, Turkey, and Spain one each.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cannes Cannes lions Advertising Cannes Lions 2021 Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
vivo campaign

Vivo launches 'To Beautiful Moments' campaign for UEFA EURO 2020
6 days ago

Parixit Bhattacharya

‘Nothing exposes the human condition like Pharma category’
6 days ago

Manisha Kapoor ASCI

Influencer & brand are in charge of the decision: ASCI's Manisha Kapoor on new guidelines
1 week ago