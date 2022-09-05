Byju’s celebrates Teachers' Day with new film; salutes their spirit to keep learning

Byju’s marked Teachers' Day with the launch of a new film titled ‘Student Forever’. The inspiring film celebrates the learning journey that teachers embark on. In the film, a teacher from a small town is shown to dedicatedly learn from all the sources that he can find around him. He can be seen learning from books in the library and from the various people he meets in his everyday life. The teacher meticulously records his lessons in a red book which he carries with him everywhere he goes. Later in the film, it is seen that his hunger to keep learning is what makes him a confident teacher to his students.

The role of a teacher in a student’s life has been widely celebrated. But this film brings forth the hidden journey of teachers as learners. The film throws light on the effort that teachers put into staying up to date and learning themselves. It sends the message that in order to teach students well, teachers become students forever too.

Conceptualised and created by the BYJU’S in-house creative team, the film shows the seldom-seen life of the teacher beyond the classroom. Through this new point of view, the film showcases that the thing that sets teachers apart isn’t that they are willing to teach every day. Rather what sets them apart is that they are willing to learn every day.

