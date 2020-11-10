BoycottTanishq trends again on Twitter- this time for ad promoting no-cracker Diwali

Days after facing a massive outrage over its ad showing inter-faith marriage, jewellery brand Tanishq has come under fire on social media yet again, this time for an ad promoting a cracker-free Diwali. #BoycottTanishq is trending on Twitter for the second time in less than a month. Just last month, the brand faced massive criticism for an ad showing inter-faith marriage. Tanishq later apologised and withdrew the ad.

The new Tanishq ad featuring actresses Sayani Gupta, Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, and Nimrat Kaur is for its Ekatvam (oneness) collection. The spot shows the four actresses speak about how they would celebrate Diwali this year.

The call, however, did not go down well with some netizens.

#boycotttanishq

This seems to very intentional. All those flaunting jewels, please try to occasionally flaunt your #education too. If you are so bothered that #Crackers cause pollution stop using ACs,Fridges,cars and anything from a factory that releases toxins. — suji (@varniavi) November 10, 2020

@TanishqJewelry has exposed its #Hinduphobic

Face !



✊Now , Hindus are so awared that they will not only just trend #ThisDiwali_BoycottTanishq but also acts.



❎ Wont buy gold from anti hindu Tanishq Jewellery..



? #नहीं_भूलेंगे #boycotttanishq — ? Rahul Bhojraj ?? (@Rbhojraj) November 10, 2020

Small amount of Crackers brust is "shagun" on laxmi puja.

But many people already stop busting it.

Then why such ads ?

Everything Traget Hindus Festival



Himat he to Bakri Eid pe ase ads banake dikhaye ?#boycotttanishq #BoycottBollywood — Rutuja laddha (@LaddhaRutuja) November 10, 2020