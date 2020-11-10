CRIC

#BoycottTanishq trends again on Twitter- this time for ad promoting no-cracker Diwali

Just last month, the brand faced massive criticism for an ad showing inter-faith marriage

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 9:03 AM
tanishq

Days after facing a massive outrage over its ad showing inter-faith marriage, jewellery brand Tanishq has come under fire on social media yet again, this time for an ad promoting a cracker-free Diwali. #BoycottTanishq is trending on Twitter for the second time in less than a month. Just last month, the brand faced massive criticism for an ad showing inter-faith marriage. Tanishq later apologised and withdrew the ad.

The new Tanishq ad featuring actresses Sayani Gupta, Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, and Nimrat Kaur is for its Ekatvam (oneness) collection. The spot shows the four actresses speak about how they would celebrate Diwali this year.

The call, however, did not go down well with some netizens.

Tags Tanishq #boycotttanishq no-cracker diwali
