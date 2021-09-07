Booking.com partners with Sania Mirza for its new campaign

With border restrictions easing and vaccination programmes gaining momentum, Booking.com has launched the Booking Explorers campaign to celebrate the spirit of travel through the lens of renowned adventures, leaders and trailblazers across Asia Pacific. As part of this campaign, the company has announced ace tennis player Sania Mirza as its India Explorer. Sania along with other leading personalities from Asia Pacific will be sharing their most treasured travel memories to re-ignite travel inspiration and remind us of the transformational impact travel has on our lives, as we dream of our own return to travel.

“This campaign is built on the sentiment where travel remains fundamental to people’s lives, and to explore and experience our world is an innate human need. This campaign is a celebration of the explorers and trailblazers amongst us, showcasing how they have remained explorers at heart and continue to responsibly experience the best our world (or their backyards) has to offer, despite challenges brought about by the pandemic,” the company said.



“This campaign deep dives into Sania’s storied career which took her to new heights, giving her the opportunity to travel across the world and pursue a successful career in tennis. Previously ranked as double's world number 1, winning six Grand Slam titles, Sania’s life is filled with activity, adventure and competition. When the pandemic hit, borders closed and the world came to a halt, Sania took this time to rediscover India and explore the incredible destinations closer to home. It was during this time she explored her passion for adventure, travelling with her son and reimagining the world through his eyes,” it said further.

The campaign also showcases stories of Amazing Race Australia winners, Tim and Rod, who have travelled the world proudly representing the freedom to love and who advocate making travel more inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community. Korean alternative pop band, Leenalchi, connected people through the power of their music, travelling the world to find inspiration for new songs and interacting with global fans. Rising style icon and global fashion model, Chau Bui, calls Vietnam home but has travelled from Seoul to Paris, New York and Milan to find inspiration for her unique style. In Paris, famed Japanese illustrator Kaori Watanabe expanded her mental comfort zones through travel and used this new perspective to create art that transports us to faraway lands.

Commenting on the campaign and her association with Booking.com, Sania Mirza said “I am thrilled to come onboard as an explorer for Booking.com’s Explorers campaign, through which I got to reminisce my travel memories. My love for travel only came into existence because of my love for tennis. Travel has played a fundamental role in my life and my career since my childhood and will continue to do so in the years to come. While the way we travel now has definitely changed, the urge to explore the world continues to exist even more today.”

“As we begin thinking about a return to travel, this campaign is a heartfelt reminder of its transformational impact and celebrates the spirit of travel through the voices of our Explorers,” said Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com. “Like many of us, they were forced to look inwards during this time and found new inspiration in travel where it was possible, while advocating for their greatest passions from home. With travel slowly resuming, it is my hope that these stories will bring a message of hope to our travellers; and continue to broaden our horizons on how we can still experience our world responsibly, when it’s safe to do so.”

