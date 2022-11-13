Bombay Shaving Company takes the conversation from the skin to the soul in new campaign

Men's hair removal and grooming brand, Bombay Shaving Company has found a unique way to talk about and sell a face wash. The latest campaign from the brand, for its popular 'Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash', conveys the deep cleansing and detoxifying attributes of the product by raising the very relevant and meaningful issue of 'Toxic Behaviour' - rampant and on the rise these days - particularly with the explosion of trolling on social media.

The campaign led by a series of 3 videos, featuring a 'brat-like' character in different settings, delivers a powerful message in a manner palatable to a young audience. It is not preachy, but quirky, expressive and packed with clever, yet impactful statements like 'Pehle aap mooh dhoke aao' that connect back to the proposition of an EASY SKIN DETOX due to the 10X cleansing action of Activated Bamboo Charcoal.

"Bombay Shaving Company's Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash is a winning product. We've never really supported it with a full-fledged marketing campaign. But this is a period when the product can be most helpful with the onset of winters and deteriorating AQI in the North and generally a period of celebrations when folks want to look their best. Playing in the face wash category with large, legacy, well penetrated players is a huge challenge. However, on the back of disruptive marketing campaigns like this one, and a challenger brand spirit, we're optimistic of making a dent"; said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing at Bombay Shaving Company.

"I'm quite excited about the potential of the product and this campaign. It's a game changer with regards to typical category language and imagery. And with the creative extensions across touchpoints planned; I'm optimistic about the brand achieving good salience as we look to expand our retail presence and penetrate 100,000 stores from the current 60,000", said Deepak Gupta, COO, Bombay Shaving Company.

The campaign has been conceptualized in-house by Bombay Shaving Company, with Siddharth Joshi from the team scripting the 3 videos.

