Bombay Shaving Company promises memorable gifting experience this Valentine’s season

Bombay Shaving Company promises to make this Valentine season truly memorable with its magnificent repertoire of gifting kits for both men and women. Capturing the spirit of thoughtful gifting, the brand's campaign, ‘Made with Love, For Your Love', romances bonds that don’t really need a reason to gift, but are looking for excuses to gift-with Valentine’s Day being a great one!

The three-week-long campaign preceding Valentine's Day, is introduced beautifully with a video from internet heartthrobs and much-loved couple, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey - speaking about what makes love tick in the contemporary world, and how every couple finds their own unique equation. Sargun then goes on to surprise Ravi with a Bombay Shaving Company grooming kit, which also has a personalized card with a lovely message from her to him.

Personalisation has always been a feature of Bombay Shaving Company gift kits. But this time the brand is dialing it up a notch with a beautifully designed photo-card that can be customized with a personal message and a picture, which doubles up as a cute photo frame, along with the kits.

In addition to the personalization, customers can also expect more versatility with kits across - grooming, skincare, shave, trimming and even perfumes. Bombay Shaving company gift kits are available on bombayshavingcompany.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and other leading platforms.

“Gifting has always been a great way to get closer to our customers and make an emotional connection. It shows we're there for them during special moments. For Valentine’s, especially the younger lot, are looking to add a personal touch and their own unique expression while gifting to their partners. That’s why this time around we’re going that extra mile, with beautifully designed kits, more personalisation, a larger, longer campaign with more stories to cherish from recognized faces and couples”, said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company.

Deepak Gupta, COO, Bombay Shaving Company, also added, “Gifting has been a critical pillar of the brand and business journey so far; and will continue to remain so. It’s also been a great way to introduce women to the brand. In fact we believe that women have a very positive influence on the tastes and preferences of men (including grooming) – that’s why, in recognition, we’re delighted to offer Valentine’s Day gifting options for both men and women now.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)