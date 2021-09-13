Boman Irani and Vinay Pathak marvel at Ambuja Cements' 'Viraat' strength

The ad is being run with a big media push on mainline and regional TV channels along with a digital campaign

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 12:30 PM
Deewar 2

Ambuja Cements Limited famed for its ‘Viraat’ strength tagline has released its new television commercial titled, ‘Deewar 2’ starring theatre actors, Boman Irani and Vinay Pathak in an entertaining, over-the-top exploration of willpower and fate.  

With Boman Irani playing ‘Bapu’ with grown-up sons this time, Ambuja is set to recreate the magic of its classic and much-loved - ‘Bhai-Bhai’ commercial with its sequel – ‘Deewar 2’. The line ‘Bhaiya ye deewar tootati kyon nahin?!!” has become a part of popular culture, and with a new tale of quirk and humour coupled with strength, the brand is once again cementing its leadership position. 

Neeraj Akhoury, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited, said, “With a legacy of over 35 years, Ambuja Cements takes pride in its brand philosophy that ‘strength of the cement lies in the strength of emotion’. This new commercial showcases our core brand promise of ‘Viraat Compressive Strength’, that an Ambuja wall will always be unbreakable.”

As always, Ambuja Cement connects with small-town India and narrates the story with a playful twist, one that connects with the heart, is entertaining and has an unexpected winner. The story of a hardworking man thwarted by hard times and his resorting to desperate means is filmed in an engaging way.  

‘Deewar 2’ has been conceived as a 60 second and a 30-second film for TV and YouTube. The ad is being run with a big media push on mainline and regional TV channels along with a digital campaign.  

Ashish Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, “A new Ambuja ad is always a challenge with the benchmark being set so high with ads like ‘Bhai-Bhai’, ‘Orphanage’ and ‘Khali’. One ad that has remained ever popular is ‘Bhai-Bhai’ which we have run time and again. Our conscious effort was to create a new story that amplifies the familiarity and fondness people have for Ambuja and its inimitable brand of humour.”  

Rajesh Saathi, Producer and Director, Keroscene Films, said, “This was a really fun script to bring to life. We had the advantage of great actors like Boman and Vinay, but it was also very demanding with the aging and time-lapse involved. What was particularly satisfying for us was the music, as the track reflects the ‘plot’ in the story, with the sound design having to work at multiple levels.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ambuja cement Vinay pathak Ashish Prasad Boman Irani Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
wpp gtb

WPP to realign GTB India ops following Ford pullout: Report
5 hours ago

Agnello

Is merging of agencies behind the exits at dentsu?
5 hours ago

best ads

From Bajaj LED's bright spots to KFC's 'Khali of Burgers': Best ads of the fortnight
5 hours ago