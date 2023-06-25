boAt says ‘Break Through Music’ this World Music Day
The campaign features upcoming artists across Indie, Pop, Bollywood, Punjabi and rap genres
boat has come up with a campaign to amplify the voices of rising music stars and create a platform that celebrates their talent. This World Music Day, boAt proudly presents ‘Break Through Music’, a campaign aimed at giving emerging artists the stage they truly deserve.
The campaign features a curated list of young and upcoming artists across indie, pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, and rap genres, including Akanksha Sethi, Kunwarr, Rahi, Pho, KASYAP, Shubham Kabra, and Akshath Acharya.
According to boAt spokesperson Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, “The company is proud to be at the forefront of identifying, discovering, and celebrating new talent with the potential to make it big. By combining the powers of traditional and digital algorithms, boAt aims to provide a fitting stage to upcoming artists. As a brand, boAt is committed to encouraging young people to take up their passion and will continue to support emerging talent in the music industry.”
The campaign is being released at a pan-India level and will span multiple platforms.
Samsung shows the power of Galaxy watch in digital campaign
Cheil India has conceptualized the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Samsung has released a new campaign on Galaxy Watch with LTE that demonstrates amazing abilities of the smartwatch.
The campaign film takes viewers on a journey showcasing the features of Galaxy Watch with LTE and highlighting its ability to keep consumers connected, no matter where they go.
This film captures the story of a young man who is intrigued by the ability of Galaxy Watch with LTE to function independently of a phone in a lively office setting. His curiosity leads to a series of scenarios where he tests the connectivity limit of the smartwatch. From teleporting across the office to receiving messages in a taxi and streaming a live match on a raft, he is awed by the unbelievable connectivity. While standing next to an elephant in a remote jungle, he livestreams music on his smartwatch. In a dark cave, the smartwatch surprises him with its navigation capabilities, and he receives a call even in an empty dessert.
“LTE technology in smartwatch is a game changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to LTE-first strategy in android smartwatch segment. It is in line with our Galaxy openness philosophy that is aimed at opening possibilities and connect without limits. It encapsulates the essence of our premium LTE smartwatches that empower consumers with the freedom to go anywhere without their phone and still stay effortlessly connected,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
“The campaign brief was to tell the world: no matter how far you go without your phone, Galaxy Watch with LTE keeps you connected. And we were willing to go the distance to tell that story— from rounds of fine-tuning the scripts to handpicking the director to travelling places. When one goes the extra mile, the result is work that travels, too,” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
“The script of the campaign film had an inherent musicality and imagination to it - I just chose to choreograph instead of simply narrating it. I wanted to retain the raw energy of the world including its unpredictable thrills. Basically, we - collectively - just danced around the idea and voila! we had a film,” said Faraz Ali, Director, Going Rogue Films.
Ranveer Singh & Keerthy Suresh engage in a debate for Kotak’s ActivMoney
The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has announced the launch of its pan-India multimedia campaign led by TV, Digital, Print, Outdoor, Cinemas as well as Social media, for its marquee offering, ActivMoney. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh, the campaign highlights benefits of ActivMoney.
The TVC features a debate between Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, who are equally involved in financial decision-making and actively voice their financial needs.
Conceptualised and created by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, the ad campaign will be seen across Print, Outdoor, TV, Digital, Cinemas, and Social media platforms.
Rohit Bhasin, President, Retail Liabilities Product and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Kotak’s ActivMoney meets the needs of every customer who wants to earn higher returns on their investments while retaining the freedom to access money as and when required. With the help of ActivMoney, customers can earn better interest on their savings. Our advertising campaign starring Ranveer and Keerthy conveys our message and emphasises how Kotak is offering products that meet needs of every household.”
Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Loyalty, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our ActivMoney campaign is a multimedia campaign led by TV and a high decibel presence across digital, print, outdoor and social media, covering our key markets pan-India. It’s a riveting action film, featuring the fresh pairing of superstars Ranveer Singh & Keerthy Suresh. The film also showcases the collaboration between a leading Indian ad filmmaker, Rajesh Saathi, a renowned international action director Florian Hotz, top set designer Rupin Suchak, and ace cinematographer, Manikandan. The film has a sound track reminiscent of 70s Bollywood, featuring ‘trumpet king’ Kishore Sodha. The film creatively represents a modern Indian couple who discuss all important decisions at home including that of finances. Over-the-top, high voltage action scenes inject excitement into what is otherwise seen as a mundane banking decision.”
Mamaearth brings together Sharmila Tagore & Sara Ali Khan for its new campaign
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 7:01 PM | 3 min read
Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for their Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.
Bringing together the grandmother- daughter duo, the campaign centers around a slice of life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots.
“This simple yet powerful film effectively represents the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered around the intrinsic goodness it provides,” the company said.
Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said “Onion has been the most sought-after home remedy to tackle hair fall and at Mamaearth, try to provide these home remedies in hassle-free, easy, ready-to-use formats. Through our recent research, it has been established that the Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is India’s number 1 onion shampoo as per consumers. Since this was a traditional recipe in a modern format, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were the best pair to help communicate this message. We hope the consumers resonate with this message and choose the No. 1 onion shampoo with Mamaearth.
"As an actor, I've had the privilege to work with some remarkable artists from around the world, but nothing compares to the joy of working alongside my badi amma. The opportunity to share the screen with her was truly enchanting, and when I was informed that Mamaearth wanted us to feature in their campaign for the No. 1 Onion Shampoo in India, I was thrilled as this has been a remedy, both, my mother and grandmother have been recommending for years to maintain healthy and strong hair. "
says Sara Ali Khan Sharmila Tagore says, - “I have come back to the screen after a long break and working with my granddaughter was an opportunity I would not have missed.” Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, says, “ To reach out to young women who are suffering from of hair-fall, we decided to go to the root of the problem - quite literally! This led us to conceive a powerful and meaningful visual representation: the transformation of an onion's core into a resilient hair follicle, enveloped by layers of protection. As far as the story is concerned, it revolves around a young girl seeking solace in her grandmother's timeless wisdom. For there is an undeniable truth in the depths of experience gained over a lifetime - it seldom disappoints.”
The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth.
IdeateLabs conceptualizes Unbranded to Branded campaign for Fashion Factory
The campaign features two quirky digital films that capture the joy of shopping at the exchange festival
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 4:53 PM | 1 min read
IdeateLabs has conceptualized and created a digital campaign for the 'Unbranded to Branded' Exchange Festival for Fashion Factory, a division of Reliance Retail. The campaign encourages customers to exchange their old clothes and shoes for a value of up to Rs. 400 and get an additional discount of up to 50% on new, branded clothes.
The campaign is led by two digital films that playfully use "ex" to reveal the exchange offer in different scenarios. The campaign idea stays true to the DNA of Fashion Factory, of bringing branded fashion to all at the most affordable rates.
Unbranded to Branded festival started at the beginning of this month and ends on June 25, 2023, and is promoted through a variety of digital channels, including social media. The target audience for the campaign includes young fashion enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, budget-conscious shoppers, fashion innovators, and early adopters.
"We are excited to partner with Fashion Factory in this fun campaign," said Raman R.S. Minhas, CCO, IdeateLabs. "The U2B campaign is a great property that powers Fashion Factory to reach a wide audience and drive sales. We needed that balance of engaging content and offer push, which happened when the team hit upon the creative device of "ex". We believe the campaign will resonate with the audience and further establish Fashion Factory as India's leading value fashion retailer."
In Park Avenue’s new film, Siddhant Chaturvedi encourages men to conquer their fears
The film is created by Wunderman Thompson India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson India’s latest commercial for Park Avenue Fragrance Deo featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi encourages men to conquer their fears and go forth boldly in every situation. In a unique collaboration, Siddhant not only stars in the TVC but also lends his soulful voice to the captivating song that sets the mood for the ad.
In this film, the centerpiece is the stage-dive that Siddhant makes into an enthusiastic crowd. He is performing in the rock concert quite comfortably but is nervous about his first stage-dive. That’s when Park Avenue gives him the confidence to boldly go ahead and make the stage-dive. The deodorant's unique formulation has captivating and refreshing fragrances, ensuring freshness and confidence throughout the day.
Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Park Avenue, said, “Our campaign ‘Spray kar, aage badh’ draws inspiration from the insight that everyone, regardless of their background or profession, experiences nervousness when trying something for the first time. Park Avenue Fragrance Deo for Men recognizes the importance of overcoming these inhibitions, enabling men to embrace their ambitions and reach for the stars. The film features a youthful personality like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is not only performing but is also singing, adding a more personalized touch to the campaign.”
Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, ”The category has traditionally operated on either attraction or success. We wanted to steer clear of both those narratives and root our work closer to the real emotion around grooming i.e., the need to feel prepared in moments that put you under some kind of scrutiny. We feel confident in the ability of this narrative to connect with the younger audiences and create a differentiated image and preference for the brand.”
Flipkart’s new campaign has Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh
The campaign is based on the insight of discovering value across an array of categories bringing unparalleled joy and excitement to customers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
The first film features Jackie Shroff and a man excitedly dancing to the campaign’s catchy jingle. We discover the reason behind the man’s unparalleled happiness is his shopping experience on Flipkart, where he grabbed the best deals on multiple categories - from mobiles, to shoes and earphones. This makes him so happy that he dances with joy! His dance impresses Jackie Shroff and they dance to the jingle together while recounting ‘Shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. The second film opens with a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing hysterically. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals on Flipkart across a range of products - from a mixer grinder to designer sarees, cookware, bedsheets televisions - everything that she needs! The woman’s reaction impresses the queen of laughter herself, Archana Puran Singh, who joins the laughter fest, when she discovers that shopping on Flipkart is the secret behind the joyful moment. The ad film closes with ‘Har need ke liye best deals, shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. From both these films, one message is absolutely clear - Flipkart is the chosen destination for any shopping need!
Speaking about the new campaign, Dushyanth Jayanty, Vice President, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we have always focused on creating an experience that unlocks the greatest value for every single shopper for all their shopping occasions. Our customer understanding is one of our deepest strengths, and ‘Har need ke liye best deals’ is a light-hearted recreation of the joy of getting a great deal. Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff bring this message to life in their inimitable style, and the signature dance move is guaranteed to make viewers shake a leg!”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “This Flipkart campaign was just pure fun to make. Our job was just to bring forth the ultimate human joy someone can feel when they find something absolutely great, like the mind boggling deals and so much more.”
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.
Over 6100 brands advertised on TV during Jan-Mar 2023: TAM
According to the TAM AdEx quarterly report on television advertising, TV ad volume in Jan-Mar 2023 declined by 4 % over Jan-Mar 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
More than 6100 brands advertised on television in the first quarter of 2023 with top 10 brands contributing 11 % share of television ad volume, says the latest report on television advertising by TAM AdEx, which monitors more than 600 TV Channels.
According to the ‘Television Advertising Quarterly Report Jan-Mar 2023’, in comparison to the previous two years, Jan-Mar'23 witnessed 4% decline in Ad Volumes. Also, Ad Volumes during Jan-Mar’22 witnessed de-growth of 1% compared to Jan-Mar’21 .
The report said that over 6180 brands advertised during Jan-Mar’23 and 7 out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser.
The top 10 brands which contributed to 11 % of TV Ad volumes, are Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Dettol Skincare Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Thums Up, Maaza, Jiocinema App and Moov Strong Spray.
As pe the report, there were over 3900 advertisers during this period with Hindustan Unilever retaining 1st position. It was the leading advertiser with 15 % share of ad volumes.
Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Procter & Gamble maintained there last year’s rankings at two and three, respectively.
Other advertisers among top 10 were Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India, Coca Cola India, ITC, Pepsi Co, Britannia Industries and Colgate Palmolive India.
Food & Beverages was the leading sector and retained its 1st position with 25% in Jan-Mar’23. The top 10 advertising sectors together added 89% share of Ad volumes in Jan-Mar 2023. Banking/Finance/Investment sector entered the top 10 list during this period.
Apart from the above, the other advertising sectors, among the top 10 were Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, Services, Household Products, Personal Healthcare, Hair Care, Laundry, Auto, Building, Industrial & Land Materials/ Equipment.
As per the report, over 185 Top Growing Categories witnessed positive growth. Home Insecticides witnessed the highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 3.3 times followed by Pan Masala with 2.6 times growth during Jan-Mar’23 compared to Jan-Mar’22.
The report also talked about the top channel genres in Jan-Mar 2023 and general entertainment channels (GEC) and News had 55 % share of ad volumes.
During Jan-Mar’23, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising with 30 % share of ad volumes, said the report.
