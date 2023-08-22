Bikano's Raksha Bandhan campaign celebrates sibling love

As the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan envelops the nation, renowned snack and packaged food manufacturer, Bikano, unveils an emotionally stirring campaign aimed at fostering the spirit of love, bonding, and compassion. This unique initiative, an extension of the much-loved "#PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign," not only celebrates the festival but also raises awareness about adoption and the power of sibling relationships.

In continuation of the remarkable #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign launched last year, Bikano embarks on an inspiring journey to touch hearts and create meaningful connections. This year's campaign delves into the profound emotion of sibling love while simultaneously encouraging adoption as a beautiful way to expand families. The heartwarming television commercial depicts a poignant scene where a young boy yearns for a sister to tie him a rakhi. His wish is fulfilled when his parents surprise him with a newly adopted sister, reinforcing the belief that love knows no boundaries.

Manish Aggarwal, Director of Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, emphasizes, "This Raksha Bandhan, we're thrilled to unveil a campaign that not only honors the timeless bond between siblings but also underscores the importance of adoption in nurturing new relationships. Our society has more than 2 crore orphans, and the adoption rate is decreasing. Through our campaign, we aim to raise awareness about adoption and inspire people to consider embracing a new member into their families. By sharing your support for adoption, you can be a part of this noble cause."

Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing at Bikano, expresses, "Festivals are moments of unity, joy, and heartfelt connections. Through our #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign, our goal is to etch an unforgettable Raksha Bandhan in the hearts of all. Whether it's via our vibrant social media presence, resonating across the radio-waves, or collaboratively crafting emotional connections with select societies and NGOs, Bikano aspires to weave a rich tapestry of emotions. This campaign stands as a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds and the warmth of adoption."

