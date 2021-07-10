Better than maids, says Urban Company's new spot about their bathroom cleaning service

Most consumers desire a sparkling clean and shiny bathroom but feel that their regular maids are unable to deliver on it. Home services marketplace Urban Company sought to bridge this gap via its home cleaning services. The company, in association with Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu India, has launched a campaign that highlights the “superiority” of the company’s professional cleaning services.

The campaign highlights and makes the consumers aware of how Urban Company Professional Cleaning is superior to their regular method of cleaning via maids. It comprises two films, which amusingly show the typical back and forth between the homeowner and the housemaid on inadequate cleaning, in this case, for the bathroom. The films demonstrate the critical aspects of stain removal and adding shine to the fixtures and overall bathroom look and feel. For the record, the second film goes live on July 10, 2021.

Speaking about the campaign, Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot Dentsu said, “It was a fun idea to use the maid as the advocate of Urban Company’s professional cleaning service. Instead of defending her cleaning abilities, the maid points out the marked superiority of Urban Company. While UC’s bathroom cleaning service will never entirely replace the housemaid who cleans the bathroom now, with this campaign we expect more frequent usage of it and give their bathroom the shine it deserves.”

Commenting on the campaign, Smit Shukla, Director-Marketing, Urban Company said, “Consumers want a sparkly clean and shiny bathroom but currently they are compromising with basic minimum regular cleaning which does not give their expected level of cleaning and shine to their homes. Urban Company’s professional cleaning thus aims at offering superior home and bathroom cleaning via 10X superior stain removal and 2-month long-lasting shine Vs regular bathroom cleaning. Our trained fleet of cleaning partners with their expert equipment ensure that consumers get squeaky clean and shiny bathrooms always.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)