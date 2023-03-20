Bergner launches ‘feel the joy in cooking’ campaign with brand ambassador Vikas Khanna
The campaign video features Michelin star chKhanna showcasing his love language - cooking
Bergner, a brand in cookware and appliances, has announced the launch of its new campaign, "Feel the Joy in Cooking". This is Bergner’s first brand film, where it showcases its premium range of products. The campaign reveals the secret ingredient of cooking the best meals - cooking it with joy.
“The campaign video features Michelin star chef and Bergner's brand ambassador, Vikas Khanna, showcasing his love language - cooking. It’s this infectious passion of Khanna that is sure to motivate viewers to get into the kitchen and start creating their own culinary masterpieces, with joy!,” the company said.
Cooking becomes easier and convenient when it is accompanied by a range of good cookware, and Bergner does just that. The video highlights the premium and durable range of Bergner’s cookware – its Non-stick Bellini range, Argent Tri-ply stainless steel range, Cast Iron range, and Kitchen accessories to name a few. It beautifully embodies the message of ‘Feel the Joy in Cooking with Bergner’.
Virat Kohli says ‘Har Ghar Banega Stadium' in new Star Sports campaign for Tata IPL 2023
The promo has been created and conceptualized by TILT
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Ahead of the TATA IPL 2023, Star Sports’ latest campaign ‘Shor On, Game On’ has taken social media by storm with viewers and fans expressing their delight. Upping the ante, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament has unveiled its next promo featuring none other than Virat Kohli with a clarion call – ‘Har Ghar Banega Stadium’.
IPL brings the whole country together for the love of the game and their favorite teams. Star Sports is celebrating the fans who truly make this game special. This film brings to life the IPL fan cohort called “Shor Squad” who feel that IPL is best enjoyed with grandeur and Shor. They truly live the maxim of ‘More the fans, more the Shor, thus more the excitement’.
The promo, created and conceptualized by TILT, highlights the experience and the thrill of watching IPL along with friends and family. King Kohli invites fans to watch the marquee tournament on TV along with friends and family, transforming every house into a stadium.
Speaking about the promo film, Virat Kohli said “The Star Sports ‘Shor On, Game On’ campaign captures the essence of what makes the TATA IPL so special - the passion, the energy, and the sheer joy of fans watching the game together with friends and families. The campaign encourages fans to be loud and proud as they cheer for their favourite teams, creating an atmosphere that is electric, filled with excitement, and where the passion for the game shines through.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star said, “Fans love watching sports because of how immersive, emotional, and communal the experience is. Star Sports' brand of storytelling focuses on building compelling narratives, bringing fans closer to the heroes, and elevating micro-moments of awesomeness. This, complemented by the ease of access, virtues of viewing on the big screen, and introduction of new features on TV, make Star Sports the most preferred destination for IPL 2023.”
“Virat Kohli has personified Star Sports' philosophy of ‘Believe’ for many years. His long-standing association with the brand is testament to our shared values of determination, excellence, and a relentless pursuit of greatness. His character and drive have inspired a generation of youngsters while his persona galvanises Cricket fans across the country. We are glad to add a new chapter to this association with Virat, which seeks to bring people together to experience the spectacle of IPL in its full glory only on TV" he added.
Star Sports will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament. TATA IPL 2023 will kickstart on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. Whether it's cheering for their favourite team or sharing adrenaline-pumping moments with friends and family, Star Sports promises the most immersive and engaging viewing experience on television possible this season.
Bank of Baroda shows how to get #LoansWithoutDrama
The campaign has been released during the Women’s IPL as the bank is an associate media sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 7:42 AM | 2 min read
Bank of Baroda (Bank) has announced the launch of the #LoansWithoutDrama advertising campaign that does a humourous take on two popular movie-based characters to communicate the ease with which it is possible to digitally apply for and get approval for a home loan or car loan from Bank of Baroda in just 30 minutes.
The #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan campaign zeroes in on the insight that buyers typically love to add a little bit of drama as they speak to their family and friends about a recent purchase. In the process, they tend to slightly exaggerate and tell a dramatic story. The ads end with a twist when it is revealed just how easy it is in fact to get approval for a Bank of Baroda digital loan - in just 30-minutes and without any drama or hassle. The ads also convey the rising aspirations of today’s customers with a trusted partner like Bank of Baroda by their side.
Given the high anticipation and the eyeballs expected, the #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan TVCs are being launched during the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Bank of Baroda is an associate media sponsor of the WPL. Supporting the WPL is in line with the Bank’s philosophy to back emerging Indian sporting talent, particularly women, and build a long-lasting partnership. Incidentally, the Bank’s Brand Endorser, Shafali Verma, a young, promising talent, is among the star cricketers playing in the first edition of the WPL.
V G Senthilkumar, Deputy General Manager, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, “It is generally presumed that applying for a loan is a cumbersome process in which one must go through a long and tedious process to avail the loan. We wanted to break that myth and showcase the simplicity of the Bank of Baroda Car & Home Loan process and do it in an entertaining and eye-catching format to grab the viewers’ interest. Customers today are looking for a financial partner that not only empowers them to achieve their dreams and financial goals but also enables them to do it in a quick, seamless and trouble-free manner. And hence, Bank of Baroda’s #LoansWithoutDrama is the answer to their financing requirements.”
Joy Personal Care gets Disha Patani as brand ambassador
The actor has kicked off a digital campaign for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. A campaign introducing Disha and the new product range is live across digital and social media platforms.
Disha Patani will be featured in a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for Joy's newly launched product range. As a part of the campaign, a TVC with Disha will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "The newly launched sunscreen range is an exciting development for JOY, as we continue to provide customers with a wide variety of products that meet their changing needs. Our sun protection range is designed to offer superior protection from damaging UV rays and other environmental pollutants while nourishing and brightening the skin. By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."
Poulomi Roy, CMO of RSH Global, said, "We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life. We have carefully crafted a comprehensive campaign for our newly launched sunscreen range which takes into account the latest trends in skincare technology, customer needs and preferences, and the competitive landscape. We are confident that with Disha on board, the campaign will not only create awareness but also help us reach our target audience and drive sales of our new sunscreen range."
Talking about her association with Joy Personal Care, Disha Patani said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Joy Personal Care family. Protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays is essential, and Joy's natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I'm confident that with Joy's sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."
Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador for south markets
Brings new TVC with the actor titled Super Feel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Lux Industries Limited has roped in actor Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi for the South market. To this effect, Lux Cozi is currently running a new television commercial campaign titled 'Super Feel' which features Vijay, emphasizing the comfort that Lux Cozi products provide to its customers of all ages. Yellow Beetle Films has created this 30-second TVC campaign, which is directed by Deven Munjal and Vaibhav Misra.
Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “Lux Cozi has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception and has been keeping a stronghold in the inner garment sector by its constant innovation and marketing strategies to connect with the audience. Being a consumer-driven brand, we believe in appointing brand ambassadors who help our customers connect better with us. We are confident that Vijay's onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi, will help us to collaborate better with our consumers in the South.”
Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said, “Lux Cozi has an extensive market presence in the rest of India and under our strategic brand approach, it is now time to focus on capturing around 35% market share in South India in the next six months. Thus, we have associated with Vijay to help establish an instant connect with our target consumers in the south and ensure a deeper penetration and recall of our brand among them. Vijay’s dedication to staying fit, healthy, and always charming admirably synergizes with Lux Cozi’s brand ethos of ensuring comfort and a durable lifestyle. We strongly ‘feel’ that the campaign will be appreciated well by our consumers.”
The TVC begins with Vijay Devarakonda walking through an ignited walkthrough on a film set wearing a Lux Cozi vest, with the Lux Cozi undergarment strap visible on his waist. He mentions "Super Feel Undi Ro!” to the surprise of the director. This happens two more times, each time on adventurous sets, demonstrating Vijay's effortless machismo and the director's growing confusion. Finally, the director walks up to him and asks what he is talking about. Vijay smirks, spins her around in his arms, and points at his Lux Cozi vest. We see Vijay walk back towards the camera and repeat, "Lux Cozi Super Feel Undi Ro!”
Deven Munjal, Director, Yellow Beetle Films, said “While working on the ad, the only thing we focused on was the word ‘feel’. Lux Cozi being an undergarment brand, has always focussed on comforting the consumers with a feel-good factor when one wears it. We curated the TVC keeping that in mind. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Vijay and making the TVC; we hope that it will be loved by every single consumer as well.”
Rasna back with ‘We love you Rasna’ summer campaign
The TVC will be aired across national and regional GEC, movie, music, news and kids channels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Rasna has launched a new TVC at the onset of the summer, with their favourite and highly recognised Rasna girl cheering to “We love you Rasna” alongside many guests attending a celebration in the TVC.
In a recent market research study conducted by Rasna, it was found that around 60% of the consumption of Rasna products was attributed to age groups other than those of children. Standing testament to the findings of this study, the new TVC is targeted at all age groups, the company said.
As seen in the TVC, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying Rasna products at an affluent outdoor garden party. Keeping in theme with Rasna’s quirky and light – hearted approach to their brand communication, guests can be seen trying to trick the young Rasna girl out of her drink, followed by the slogan “Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna”.
The ad highlights Rasna’s traditional concentrate range as well as the instant powders, squashes and syrups. It also brings attention to the other benefits of Rasna products, in terms of healthy ingredients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Glucose as well as high fruit content vis-a- vis competition/ synthetic products.
Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said, "The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”
The new TVC will be aired across India’s most popular national and regional GEC channels, Movie Channels, Music Channels, News Channels, Kids channels as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other Social Media platforms.
QMS MAS enlists Kapil Dev as face of the brand
Unveils ad with him for launch of Q Devices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:27 PM | 2 min read
QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services) has on boarded former cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices: You can count on them for the launch of their medical diagnostic devices, Q-Devices, featuring the veteran cricketer.
“In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, diligence, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he connects with the millennials as well as Gen Z due to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand,” the company said.
The ad deploys a humorous narrative showing Kapil Dev in a cheerful mood, celebrating the convenience and wide array of Q-Devices. The ad is being promoted on various platforms such as digital media, OTT, and social media.
Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Kapil Dev said, “The current scenario in the country has put the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes easily available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”
Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’
The ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign features Vinay Pathak as the concerned father
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:59 PM | 3 min read
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.
The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.
Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.
The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.
Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."
Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”
Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”
