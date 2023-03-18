Bank of Baroda shows how to get #LoansWithoutDrama

Bank of Baroda (Bank) has announced the launch of the #LoansWithoutDrama advertising campaign that does a humourous take on two popular movie-based characters to communicate the ease with which it is possible to digitally apply for and get approval for a home loan or car loan from Bank of Baroda in just 30 minutes.

The #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan campaign zeroes in on the insight that buyers typically love to add a little bit of drama as they speak to their family and friends about a recent purchase. In the process, they tend to slightly exaggerate and tell a dramatic story. The ads end with a twist when it is revealed just how easy it is in fact to get approval for a Bank of Baroda digital loan - in just 30-minutes and without any drama or hassle. The ads also convey the rising aspirations of today’s customers with a trusted partner like Bank of Baroda by their side.

Given the high anticipation and the eyeballs expected, the #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan TVCs are being launched during the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Bank of Baroda is an associate media sponsor of the WPL. Supporting the WPL is in line with the Bank’s philosophy to back emerging Indian sporting talent, particularly women, and build a long-lasting partnership. Incidentally, the Bank’s Brand Endorser, Shafali Verma, a young, promising talent, is among the star cricketers playing in the first edition of the WPL.

V G Senthilkumar, Deputy General Manager, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, “It is generally presumed that applying for a loan is a cumbersome process in which one must go through a long and tedious process to avail the loan. We wanted to break that myth and showcase the simplicity of the Bank of Baroda Car & Home Loan process and do it in an entertaining and eye-catching format to grab the viewers’ interest. Customers today are looking for a financial partner that not only empowers them to achieve their dreams and financial goals but also enables them to do it in a quick, seamless and trouble-free manner. And hence, Bank of Baroda’s #LoansWithoutDrama is the answer to their financing requirements.”

