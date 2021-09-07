Bajaj Electricals presents ‘Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED, Bajaj LED’ campaign

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has launched “Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED, Bajaj LED” campaign for its range of LED lights.

“With a solution-led narrative and humor-based storyline, the brand introduced the range of Bajaj Ivora Insect Shield LED Lamps- that serves the dual purpose of illuminating while keeping insects like mosquitoes and house flies at bay; Bajaj Ivora Plus range of LED battens and panels that deliver the lumen efficacy of 110 Lm/W which means consumers get more brightness for the same watt and Bajaj LEDZ Lamps and battens with built-in inverter which will be your companion during power cuts with up to 4 hours backup. All the three films convey a resourceful application of each of the offerings in light-hearted conversations emphasizing on the features of the products, proving that Bajaj LED is in fact Kaam ka and Kamaal ka LED,” the company said.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Krishna Raman, Business Head- Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. said, "The 'Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED, Bajaj LED's campaign focusses on the most promising LED products available in the market. We have always believed in enhancing the quality of life and spreading joy with sustainability which has helped us become consumer's original choice. With this range of Bajaj Ivora LEDs we have tried to go beyond the basic utility of a light bulb and incorporated more features in a way that translates into providing solutions for day-to-day activities. At the same time, we have made sure that these new sets of technology are available for all at ease and convenience. As one of the pioneers in the Indoor & Outdoor lighting, we consistently try to ideate and develop newer, more functional products."

Three separate ad films with a pinch of humor highlights the importance of having an extraordinary LED designed and curated for everyone. Through the campaign tagline ‘Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED, Bajaj LED’, the brand has gone beyond a standard LED light offering and presented more wattage lights for brighter visuals, insect shield that keeps mosquitoes and house flies at bay and a strong power back up for irregular power cuts; hence making it ‘Kamaal Ka LED’. The campaign has been conceptualized by Bajaj Electricals’ and its creative agency McCann Worldgroup.

