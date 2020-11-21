Bajaj Almond Drops’ ad by Mullen Lintas tells women not to be scared of styling hair

Bajaj Almond Drops, the biggest brand in Bajaj Consumer Care Limited's haircare portfolio, has recently launched a campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra. With 'New Hair Day', Mullen Lintas Mumbai aims to make Bajaj Almond Drops more relatable by shifting it into a more progressive zone that mirrors the emotions and situations from its consumers' lives while retaining the functional strength of the product in its campaign film.

Commenting on the campaign, Jaideep Nandi, CEO, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, said: “Bajaj Almond Drops has always believed in bringing improved consumer experiences with evolving consumer needs. With changing lifestyle , beauty aspirations and environmental changes, need for better nourishment of hair has been growing, which we have addressed by doubling the content of Vitamin E in our product, making it 6 times more than an unbranded hair oil . The New Almond Drops Hair Oil helps reduce hair fall by upto 80%, enabling women to experiment with new hairstyles daily.”

Bajaj Almond Drops has consistently adapted to the changing needs of consumers. They have extended the narrative of 'nourishing to reduce hair fall' with a new idea which is rooted in the insight that most women are afraid to style their hair fearing hair fall. Mullen Lintas' new campaign film inspires in women the confidence to style their hair every day while Bajaj Almond Drops takes care of their hair fall problem.

Talking about the campaign, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, said: “The benefit of 6X Vitamins and reduction of hair fall had to be delivered with a lifestyle insight. Also, the brand wanted to connect with the younger generation as well. So, the idea of a new hairstyle every day that leads to hair fall looked contextual, relevant, and creatively interesting. So that consumers get to see the benefits of 6X Vitamins in Bajaj Almond Drop Hair Oil in a way that's relevant to their lifestyle context."

The integrated campaign is already live across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital and the brand's social media assets.