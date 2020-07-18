ASCI welcomes new Consumer Protection Act

With the provisions of the act in place, the regulatory body said that it will play a complementary role in promoting responsible advertising

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has welcomed Consumer Protection Act 2019, which will come into force on July 20, 2020. The advertising body expressed that it expects the new act to have a significant impact on misleading ads that are rife these days. With the provisions of the new act in place, the regulatory body said that its role will be complementary to the government's and help in promoting responsible advertising.

ASCI Chairman Rohit Gupta said: “ASCI welcomes the new Consumer Protection Act set to be enforced from July 20, 2020. Our efforts, as the advertising self-regulatory body, are also to protect the consumers' interest. We expect to see a significant impact in the control of misleading advertisements - currently very high in Educational as well as Healthcare products and services sector and Teleshopping genre.

"We would soon be launching monitoring of potentially misleading advertisements appearing on Digital Media, in addition to the Print and TV surveillance. We see our role to be complementary and promoting responsible advertising by providing guidance to marketers and celebrities via Code for Self Regulation in Advertising and Guidelines thereof. ”

Most provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, will come into effect on July 20. The new law will enable consumers to file complaints at a district or state consumer commission where they live rather than the place where they purchased the product or service from.

The provisions of the act will empower the consumers to take the manufacturers, sellers or distributors to court for selling them substandard product. It also allows consumers to file for compensation for the fake or adulterated product.