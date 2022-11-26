Apollo Tyres shows us how to have 'a wonderful day'

Apollo Tyres, in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson India, has unveiled the latest TVC primarily targeting the passenger vehicle consumers.

“The TVC brings out the superior performance of Apollo tyres range and gives confidence to consumers to rely on Apollo Tyres as a trusted ally in their journeys. The idea of ‘With Apollo Tyres, you always have a wonderful day’ showcases the confidence with which a consumer undertakes every journey with Apollo Tyres as a trusted ally. The campaign is brought to life through a song celebrating the performance of Apollo Tyres in day-to-day situations,” the company said.

Commenting on the launch of this campaign Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd., said, “Consumers don’t actively think of tyres, yet they seek reassurance of top performance in every drive. For them, an important part of enjoying a drive, is being totally worry-free about the tyres performance. That’s the consumer insight we are bringing alive with this campaign, while highlighting Apollo’s commitment to offering products with world-class technology that ensures worry-free performance in every drive.”

Joy Chauhan, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “The idea of “Wonderful day” connects with the spirit with which today’s youth live and celebrate their life. For them, every day throws up opportunities to showcase their achievements and they want to be on top of their game. The campaign’s idea and imagery will connect with today’s youth who have a strong affinity with high performance products.”

Sharing his thoughts on the TVC, Sundeep Sehgal, Vice President & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “What a wonderful day!’ isn’t just a line, it’s a feeling. It comes to you when you’re fearless and have the confidence to face whatever may come your way. With the right partner by your side, you’ll always sing your way through any obstacle on the road or in life. We wanted to leave people with this idea in the form of an anthem/a song which they can play, sing, hum, and dance their way through any tough times. With the power of performance, Apollo Tyres wanted to empower everyone with the feeling of having a wonderful day."

