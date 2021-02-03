Another soap brand joins the Sebamed-HUL war

Brinton has launched a digital ad that points out that fighting only on the PH levels is of no use as various other aspects are as much or more important while buying a soap

When personal care brand Sebamed waged a battle against its competitor HUL claiming that its cleansing bar is better than the latter’s, it definitely created chatter. To capitalise on this chatter, now another brand, Brinton Pharmaceuticals, has launched a digital film about its Neobar Moisturizing Soap on the same lines. Adding to the ongoing soap war, the campaign points out that fighting only on the PH levels is of no use as various other aspects are as much or more important while buying a soap.

The story so far is that Sebamed had slyly released a TVC that compared the PH levels of its soap with those of HULs’ Dove and Lux. The matter went to court and didn’t turn out to be in favour of HUL, and gave enough mileage to Sebamed, the objective thus being achieved.

Following this, Brinton Pharmaceuticals launched a #NoPHightingPlease campaign. Towards it, the brand has now launched this digital ad that talks about Brintons’ Neobar Moisturizing Soap with a unique and smart twist.

While being a seriously quirky yet cute video, it also highlights the features of the soap, the features that really matter at the end of the day, namely its ingredients.

The digital ad has been spreading fast on social media especially on Facebook and YouTube.

