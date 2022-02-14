Amul pays tribute to Rahul Bajaj with monochrome doodle

In the creative, the dairy brand shows Bajaj riding a scooter next to Amul girl with the message, 'Mera, uska, unka, inka, hamara Bajaj'

Veteran industrialist and Head of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away in Pune on February 12 due to prolonged illness. He was 83.

Dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to Bajaj and shared a monochrome doodle on Twitter. In the creative illustration, Amul showed Bajaj riding a scooter next to the Amul girl with the message, “Mera, uska, unka, inka, hamara Bajaj…” Amul captioned the post, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India's most dynamic and respected industrialists.”

Tributes from all across the country poured in for India's most dynamic industrialist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Here's the monochrome doodle by Amul:

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists... pic.twitter.com/9jZiZPmp6O — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 13, 2022

On February 12, a statement from the Bajaj Group said that the industrialist, who had not been keeping well for some time, had died in the “presence of his closest family members”. The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman were performed in Pune on Sunday with state honours.

Bajaj was born on June 10, 1938. He was the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years. Last year in April, Bajaj had resigned as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto. However, he was named Chairman Emeritus of the company for a five-year term.

Bajaj was awarded the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. He was best known for overseeing the stratospheric success of the Bajaj Chetak scooter in the 1970s and '80s.

