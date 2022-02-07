Amul pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with monochrome doodle

In the creative, Amul features three images of the 'Melody Queen of India'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. She was 92. After the demise of the legendary singer, popular dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute with a monochromatic post on Twitter.

The doodle featured three images of Lata Mangeshkar- one giving a glimpse of a younger Lata referring to her childhood days, second where the iconic singer is seen with the musical instrument 'Veena' in her hands and the third one shows her singing with a mic stand.

Remembering the 'Nightingale of India', Amul wrote, 'Hum jahan jahan chalengye apka saaya sath hoga', citing her memorable song 'Tu jahan jahan chlega mera saya sath hoga,' from 1966 classic 'Mera Saaya'.

Mangeshkar began her singing career in 1942 when she was just 13. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her exceptional talent.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated on Saturday following which she passed away. She was cremated with full state honours on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)