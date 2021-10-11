Amitabh Bachchan terminates Kamala Pasand endorsement

Bachchan has dissociated himself from the brand after realizing that it falls under surrogate advertising

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly terminated his contract with a pan masala brand, Kamala Pasand.

Amitabh Bachchan’s office on Monday has responded to the controversy informing the media about the termination of Big B’s association with the brand.

“ Kamala Pasand” … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr. Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week,” his office said in a press statement.

The statement claimed that Big B was not aware that the ad fell under “surrogate advertising”.

His office’s statement read, “When Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, Mr. Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

However, it was not disclosed how much money he had received for the controversial advertisement.

Interestingly, when the ad was released about a month ago, he got trolled fiercely on social media for endorsing the product. Unfazed with the criticism, he had even justified his move by saying it earns him money.

A Twitter user Vijay Kalla had asked him in Hindi, “Pranam sir, I want to ask you one thing- what is the need to advertise pan masala like Kamala. Then what is the difference between you and such tatpunjiye (people with little funds)?”

Amitabh Bachchan had responded to him in Hindi, “Apologies Sir! If someone is getting benefited in the business, then we must not think about why we are associating with him. Yes, if there is a business then we also need to think about our business. You feel that I should not have done this, but by doing this, I also get money. Many people are working in this industry. They also get work and money too. The word tatpunjiye should neither be used for people associated nor with the artists who work in my industry (entertainment).”

AB’s response further opened him for trolling as netizens told him that he must think about the youngsters too while doing such businesses.

Some Twitterattis even advised the Indian actor to look up to Portuguese Footballer Christiano Ronaldo who had recently won accolades when he rejected a soft drink bottle served to him during a live telecast of his interview.

