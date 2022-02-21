Amazon Prime Video calls for global creative & digital pitch

Highly placed sources have told exchange4media that Amazon Prime Video has called for a global pitch. The pitch will include creative and digital. e4m has learnt that the pitch has been called for several markets, including India, Japan, Brazil, LATAM (Latin America), European Union, Australia and Canada. The pitch was called earlier this month.

This is perhaps the first time that Amazon Prime Video has called for a global pitch. So far, Prime has had a different business model where while it works with multiple external agencies, a good amount of its work is also carried out by the in-house agency. Ogilvy is one of the agencies that works on the account in India. exchange4media reached out to Amazon Prime Video in India, but didn’t receive a comment at the time of filing this story.

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming platform with a strong presence across the world. Last year, Amazon also launched a new ‘Prime Video channels’ service with eight OTT platforms, by which users can stream the content from these on the Amazon Prime Video app in India. It is being made available to all Prime members at discounted prices. It also forayed into live cricket streaming on January 1, this year.

