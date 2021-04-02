'Amazon Online India was the biggest advertiser in 2020 in e-com-online shopping category'

As per a TAM AdEx report, ad volumes of the category on TV grew by 5% in 2020 over 2019

The e-com shopping category on television grew 5% in 2020 over 2019, according to the TAM AdEx report on e-com-online shopping category cross-media. On television, compared to the first quarter of 2020, Q4 witnessed 17% ad volume growth. Due to Covid-19, the lowest ad volumes was observed in the second quarter which includes the lockdown period.

It took just a month post lockdown for e-com- online shopping category’s ad volumes to recover and reach the pre-lockdown level. During the festive period, ad volumes on television witnessed double digit growth.

As per the report, Amazon Online India and Flipkart.com together accounted for 75% of the total ad volume share of the e-com-Online shopping category. The top 10 advertisers accounted for 98% share of ad volumes in 2020, with Amazon Online India topping the list. Moreover, the top 10 brands accounted for more than 95% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Amazon.in topping the list.

Interestingly, the top two channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 55% of ad volume share for the e-com-online shopping category during 2020. The news channel genre topped the preference list of e-com-online shopping players during 2020.

On the print media, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, Q4 witnessed five times ad space growth. The ad space of e-com-online shopping category in print plunged by 50% in 2020 over 2019. The report stated that only the festive period brought revival in the print ad space for the category during 2020.

Like TV, Amazon Online India leads the list of top 10 advertisers of e-com- online shopping category in print media as well. The top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 95% share of ad space in 2020, with Amazon Online India leading the list. The top 10 brands accounted 86% share of ad space in 2020 with Amazon.in leading the list. Also, four out of the top 10 brands belong to One Plus during 2020.

In print media, the top five publication languages accounted 91% share of the category’s ad space. The general interest publication genre added 98% share of the category’s ad volume.

On radio too, Amazon Online India ruled with almost 70% of the total ad volume share of the e-com- online shopping category. The top 10 advertisers accounted 91% share of ad volume in 2020 with Amazon Online India leading the list.

Meanwhile, among the top 10 e-com-online shopping brands, two brands belonged to Amazon. Top 10 brands accounted 88% share of ad volumes in Y2020, with Amazon Prime leading the list

As per the TAM report, the ad volume for the e-com-online shopping category on radio plunged by 36% in 2020 over 2019. Even the festive period could not revive advertising by e-com-online shopping on radio during 2020.

In the digital medium as well, Amazon Online India and Flipkart.com were top e-com-online shopping category, and the top 10 advertisers accounted more than 80% share of ad insertions in

Y2020, with Amazon Online India leading the list. While the top 10 brands accounted for 83% share of ad insertion in 2020 with Amazon.in leading the list with 55% of ad insertions of e-com-online shopping category in the digital medium.

In the digital medium, Q3 and Q4 witnessed 3% and 20% ad insertion growth as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The ad insertions of the e-com-online shopping category on digital plunged by 40% in 2020 over 2019.

