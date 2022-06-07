AkzoNobel India launches first-ever consumer campaign

AkzoNobel has released the first-ever campaign for its Dulux Aquatech range of premium waterproofing solutions. The campaign goes live from today across select OTT and digital platforms, as well as Dulux India’s social media channels.

AkzoNobel India intends to build salience for its waterproofing portfolio via a humorous storytelling route. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign hinges on the protagonists - Parul and Painter and their love story and starts with the fun disclaimer ‘Thanks to Dulux Aquatech for not coming between this love story’.

“AkzoNobel India is delighted to bring the first-ever campaign for Dulux Aquatech - its expert waterproofing brand. The light-hearted love story reiterates the superior value proposition and best-in-class technology in our expert waterproofing range. Water seepage and wall dampness are recurring problems in Indian households and demand the right solution in the first instance itself. This is where Dulux Aquatech stands tall as an an effective long-term ‘To all the waterproofing woes of the consumer’,” shared Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.

“The new digital campaign echoes the expertise of Dulux Aquatech in putting an end to seepage troubles (seelan). The ‘MUST HAI, BEST HAI’ proposition of Dulux Aquatech has been wonderfully delivered through this breezy satire,” said Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India.

“For Dulux Aquatech campaign, the brief was to explore digital as a medium. The team came up with an idea of episodic content. The testimonial story-telling format is enjoyable to watch, satirical in its execution, and has the consumer problem at its crux. The idea of showcasing seepage and dampness playing cupid for a love story in flashback, is rare to come about in present age as Aquatech is in the market,” said Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas.

