Akshay Kumar's spitfire reply on Vimal ad controversy: 'Ads were shot in 2021'

Kumar was at the receiving end of flak after a Vimal Elaichi ad featuring the actor was aired during the India vs Australia match

Hours after netizens lashed out at actor Akshay Kumar after another one of his Vimal Elaichi ads was aired during the India vs Australia ICC Men's World Cup match, the actor came out all guns blazing on X (formerly Twitter) to explain his side of the story and give "fact-checking" lessons to media houses who were quick to point fingers at him.

‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023

Last year, in April, Kumar was flayed by fans and netizens for featuring in an ad for the pan masala brand, especially given his reputation as a "health freak." The actor publically apologised for his association with the brand and vower to donate his endorsement fee to a "worthy cause." After the brand launched the second film featuring Kumar with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn on Sunday, netizens were irked and accused Kumar of going back on his word.

Kumar didn't take too kindly to the trolling and lashed out at those who were accusing him, naming a media house in particular. He clarified that the ads were shot on October 13, 2021 (a year before the backlash), and the brand can legally run the ads till the end of next month irrespective of Kumar's association with it.

Fans were thrilled by the star's reply and praised him for being an "inspiration" and for personally fact-checking claims: " Everybody need to counter fake news like this for some views and publicity the run fake news but if you will expose them than they will think to fake any news in future. Be like Akshay Kumar.





" Thanks for clarifying Akshay boss. This was much needed! Gone are the days when news portals used to run news w both sides of the story, by confirming with relevant parties. Now they tweet n forget. The party can defend for themselves like this," said another."

"Congrats on taking a stand and discontinuing the endorsement! Can't blame fans for thinking you're still associated when seeing the ads. Good to know they're legally bound till next month though. Appreciate the clarification," wrote another.

Some also raised questions about Kumar asking the brand to stop running the ads after returning the endorsement fee. " Even if it was not legally possible you should have donated every penny to some cancer hospital and started a campaign to reduce addiction in youth," said one poster.

