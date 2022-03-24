Akshay Kumar stars in action-packed Dollar Bigboss TVC

The campaign, conceived by Lowe Lintas, has been released on both electronic and online platforms

Dollar Industries Limited’s latest television commercial features Akshay Kumar in the campaign with the tagline, “Dollar Upar Gaya”.

The film is set against the backdrop of a stock market. Akshay Kumar suddenly spots a delivery person carrying a Dollar packaging up the elevator. The reaction from Akshay saying, “Dollar Upar Gaya” creates a chain of hilarious events unfolds when the brokers misunderstand his reaction to be the rising value of the currency Dollar. This leads to action-packed sequences where Akshay runs to get hold of his favourite Dollar, making this new film memorable and eye catchy.

“With our decade long association with Akshay Kumar, our brand has witnessed a 5x times growth. The concept of the commercial clearly speaks how Dollar has lived upto the expectations of its consumers and thus maintaining its position as one of the three major players in the hosiery industry with 15 % market share. Our new tagline ‘Dollar Upar Gaya’ explains the brand’s soaring market acceptability. We also wanted our long-time payoff to have a new meaning, a different take for the brand,” said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

Speaking on the idea behind the campaigns, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “Fit hai Boss as a payoff has always worked wonders for Dollar Bigboss. This time we used the phrase to develop a witty plot which establishes the growing value of the brand. Akshay is a brilliant actor who pulls off the film with flying colours.”

The commercial has been directed by renowned ad-film maker Uzer Khan. The campaign has been released on both electronic and online platforms. The advertising campaign will be featured and supported by digital, social media, high impact outdoor locations, print and TV. The new campaign marks the next chapter of the iconic Dollar story. The campaign portrays the authenticity and individuality that empowers the consumers focused on expressions of masculinity.

