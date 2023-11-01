Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Iconic ads of the actor
She has starred in some of the most memorable ads from brands like L’Oreal, Titan and Pepsi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits a golden jubilee this year, as she celebrates her 50th birthday today on November 1. Rai rose to fame in 1994 when she entered and won the Miss World pageant while representing India. The win was followed by a massive national and global stardom for the Devdas actress.
A GQ India report states that Rai’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore and reportedly she charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each movie, depending on the length of her character. On the other hand, she charges around Rs 6-7 crore for an assignment of one day for brand endorsements.
Rai’s association with L’Oreal has been one of the longest-standing brand associations, which has even made her a part of the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week several times in the past.
However, in the same year that she won the Miss World Paegant (1994), Rai was seen in a Lakme ad.
In the 90s, Rai was also seen in Titan’s Diwali ad. She was a fresh face for the industry then, and starred as the young wife in the ad.
By now, she had already raised viewers’ eyebrows, as she had featured in a Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. This was the time when Pepsi used ‘Yehi hai right choice baby’ as its tagline.
This year, an old ad by CocaCola, featuring Rai and Hrithik Roshan also went viral after a user shared the same on Reddit.
In the year 2009, Rai featured alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an ad by soap brand Lux.
This Colgate ad from 1995 was shot after her Miss World win and featured some of her childhood pictures in the background.
The Eye Bank Association of India leveraged Aishwarya's popularity and iconic eyes to raise awareness about eye donation, a concept which was relatively unknown in India in the 90s.
Having stabilised, we are now entering the growth phase: Harsha Razdan
Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, spoke to e4m on a range of issues, including how the company has been looking at data, tech and commerce as the way forward
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 8:45 AM | 6 min read
Amidst a string of senior-level exits over two years, Dentsu appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO - South Asia this May. Taking over at a time of crisis, he faced the challenge of getting the company back on track.
In an interview with e4m, Razdan shared that the company has achieved its first priority of stabilisation in six months and is now ready to embark on the next path of growth. He also spoke about the company's new and future strategies.
Excerpts:
You joined Dentsu in May 2023 when the agency was going through a rough time. What were the initial challenges?
The first challenge was achieving stability. Since the agency was going through a challenging time, we had several leaders from APAC who were managing the India business but they needed a local person. I wanted to assure people that I was here and that they would be heard, and that took up the majority of my time for the first four months.
I was surprised by the kind of talent we have. I was always intrigued by the ‘One Dentsu’ vision. Dentsu is known for creativity, tremendous talent, many acquisitions, and a lot of action in India.
It's been six months since you joined Dentsu. What has changed?
The first aim was stability. The second is providing direction to our internal employees, and especially to our clientele. We are clearly developing the future for our clients. We are a marketing, technology, and consulting firm. At the core of this is our creative set-up. We, therefore, aim to democratise creativity and innovation via everything we do in marketing and technology. The first task was to ensure that, for FY24, we strengthen the core, focusing on the creative side, leveraging our capabilities in media and creativity. Powering the core today, which we are proud of, is as important as building the new.
What was your priority when you joined Dentsu in May and how has it changed now?
Keeping employees stable and reassuring clients that we will be around for the long run with a renewed avatar were the top priorities. We, starting in 2014, used an acquisition strategy to develop talent, and in 2019-2020 we underwent consolidation, splitting up our 23 companies into three business groups. It is a natural approach. We are here to develop a new core in marketing and tech. That is the story that lies ahead for us and our clients. We will make significant progress in the data and commerce domains as these sectors have a significant impact on marketing. Now we are transitioning into the phase of growth.
What made you interested in a job that was so challenging at the time of taking over?
I have always been a people person. The more I empower people, the more they can do better. Dentsu is a totally people-oriented company. Dentsu believes in having long-term careers. I have the philosophy that if I do the right thing for my 3,500 people in India, they will have better careers and that gives me the most happiness.
How has the business been this year? The agency lost two big clients this year. How are you making up for the loss and filling the gaps?
The first half was difficult for Dentsu because we lost a few clients but that was only media. We have also retained some clients. In the case of Maruti Suzuki, we have lost only the media account, the creative mandate is still with us. We have won clients like Berger Paints, Carlsberg, Xpresso by Dailyhunt, Torque Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Capital and more are coming in.
We are not facing the challenge of retaining clients. The challenge we are dealing with is something every other agency is facing - big clients reducing spend and tightening purses for the second half of the year.
Why do you think retaining talent is becoming a challenge in the agency ecosystem?
One reason could be that everyone is typecast into a particular role because of which the ability to grow gets limited. We have to find ways of cross-skilling people.
At Dentsu, we will cross-skill rapidly. We have 3,500 people in India and 8,000 in the Dentsu global service setup. So, if someone wants to work for a different business within the company they are allowed to do that. Secondly, we have the Next Generation Council, consisting of around 30 leaders in the 30-33 age group within the company. They hav been divided into 10 teams and they work with our leadership team on culture, sustainability and startup-related projects. We have also built Dentsu Lab, an amalgamation of creative thinking, design thinking and new-age media.
The industry is going through a difficult phase with ad spending being cut. How do you think will the industry tackle this?
We need to balance our revenue and profits because we are eventually running a business. It's not easy and I am sure the market will open up sometime next year and it will be better. Globally, we aim to achieve a 50 per cent presence in the customer experience domain by 2030, but I believe we can accomplish this in the next two to three years, especially with the addition of new talent and acquisitions.
How do you see AI playing an important role in the industry? How will it help clients?
AI changing a lot of things. I keep telling people to not fear it but adopt it. If you don't opt for it, the client is anyway going to go ahead and use it. So, adopt and learn how to use it in the best way. Globally, we're taking a very aggressive stance on it, and are open to partnering with AI tools. We will be leveraging AI for clients as well as internal efficiency.
What is going to be the focus area for the next year?
We have three focus areas. The first one is 'client'. We will pivot around the client. For the top clients, we will have a single point of contact each. We will have one person interacting with the clients and understanding their needs.
The second area of focus will be 'collaboration'. We have one consolidated P&L structure globally and in India.
The third area of focus would be creating a lively culture. This is the most important thing for us. I always tell people that catapulting is the key. We are in a good situation, so don't be afraid to fail; it's alright to fail. If you don't learn from your mistakes, someone else will catch up to you and run faster than you.
Ad volumes per match in first 23 ICC WC games up 24%: Report
According to a TAM report, this edition of the tournament saw the count of advertising categories grow by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has witnessed indexed growth of 24% in terms of average ad volumes per match in the first 23 matches compared to the 2019 edition of the tournament.
According to the report, TAM Sports-Advertising Update of ICC Cricket WC 2023, this edition of the tournament, the count of advertising categories grew by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far.
There was a growth of 24% in the brands that advertised this time compared to the 2019 World Cup. While over 185 brands came onboard in 2023, the number was 150 in the last edition during the first 23 matches, the report said.
In ICC World Cup ‘23, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading category with 9% share of ad volumes. Perfumes/Deodorant & Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup'19 in the first 23 matches.
Also, the top 5 categories together covered 33% share of ad volumes during the first 23 matches of ICC World Cup '23.
Among top five advertisers, Vini Product & FX Mart were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup ‘23 and ICC World Cup '19. The top five advertisers collectively added 32% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup ‘23.
This cricket season saw 45 new categories and 165 new brands compared to the last time.
Among the 165+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Mahindra XUV 700'.
Larah Opalware by Borosil is giving you ideas about perfect Diwali gift
The campaign centers around the joy of gifting during the festival of lights
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:08 PM | 1 min read
Dhara celebrates family, food, and compliments in its new festive campaign
The #TareefonKaTyohar campaign is created by DDB Mudra
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 3:31 PM | 4 min read
Dhara, an edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out a new festive campaign titled #TareefonkaTyohar, which puts the spotlight on quintessential requisites of festivities, i.e., food and loved ones, coupled with heartfelt compliments, thereby uplifting the celebratory mood across households. #TareefonKaTyohar is an extension of Dhara’s ongoing communication narrative of ‘Khaane Pe Kehna’, which is curated with the thought of strengthening the bond with our loved ones over food.
The newly introduced festive campaign, conceptualized by Dhara along-with DDB Mudra Group, is led by a DVC. The DVC, which has gone live on brand’s social media pages, showcases a heartwarming narrative of making moments more cherish-able by simply adding a pinch of appreciation to what our loved ones do, thereby strengthening family bonds and fostering a culture of gratitude. The campaign is further spread across the mediums of print, radio and OOH, and will continue to engage consumers throughout the festive period, including this year’s Diwali.
Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The festive season is a time to relish and enjoy with your loved ones. A lot goes into as we prepare to celebrate each festival, one after the other. In today’s times, the roles across genders have also evolved and it is indeed heartening to see this change. However, we often take things as given. With the festive fervour across our country, we though that this would be the right time to come out with a storyline which stays true to its nature, be more relatable and yet stays away from the clutter. Afterall, everyone likes appreciation for their contribution. The new festive campaign sends a powerful message that compliments, gratitude, and appreciation can transform familial conversations into moments of joy, make your loved ones feel special, thereby uplifting the festive spirit across households.”
DVC Execution
The DVC begins with a family getting together for a meal on a Diwali evening, with Sonia and her husband Krish serving homemade snacks to Krish's parents. When Sonia offers a plate of namak pare to her father-in-law, he thinks Sonia has cooked them and initially reacts with a grimace. Krish intervenes and defends her by saying he made them for the first time. This leads to a positive change in his expression as he appreciates the gesture and is proud of his son’s efforts. As Sonia sits in disbelief, her mother-in-law sarcastically highlights how Sonia did most of the work while Krish only came in towards the end, causing some awkwardness. The mother-in-law then appreciates Sonia for all her work in a heart-warming moment. The father-in-law also tries to compliment Sonia for the samosa, to which she informs him that the samosa has been prepared by her mother-in-law. The family shares a laugh, and the commercial conveys a message about coming together during festivities. The DVC ends with the voice over saying kuchh baantna ho, bataana ho, tareef se kissi ka tyohar banana ho, toh bas #KhaanePeKehna.
Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head DDB TRIBAL, DDB Mudra Group said, “The #KhaanePeKehna campaign is built on the belief that the most difficult conversations can be had, if they’re over good food. And one conversation that deserves a stage during the festivities of Diwali, is the appreciation of the hard work that goes behind it. We’re famous for giving medals to the men who chip in. And often, it’s just assumed that the womenfolk obviously have to do all the prep and hosting work, even when its 2023. So do share the campaign with your families. And this year, apart from the wishes of “Happy Diwali!” do share a word of appreciation with everyone who makes Diwali joyful and sumptuous for us.”
Saurabh Shukla is moon personified in Catch Spices' ad for Karwa Chauth
The ad has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative North
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:09 PM | 3 min read
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched a new digital film for Catch, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative and directed and produced by the Titus Upputuru Company, the film is centred around Catch Salt & Spices. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
The all-new digital film brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. In this touching digital film, the personified Moon begins with reflective thoughts on its role in the lives of couples, especially during the post-marriage Karwachauth festival. The film delves into the theme of waning romance over the years, skilfully contrasting the pre-marital days of couples, with the moon serving as a silent witness, against the backdrop of a married couple. The wife eagerly anticipates the Moon's appearance, gazing out the kitchen window. The Moon's attention shifts to another household, where a husband and wife rush to prepare for Karwachauth, but a noticeable change has occurred in their relationship. The man who equated his wife with the Moon at some time; now appears emotionally distant. The Moon, however, detects an enticing aroma in the air, leading it to explore the source within the house. Here, it discovers the couple passionately cooking, infusing romance into their culinary endeavors with ‘Catch Salt & Spices’. After the Karwachauth rituals, the Moon watches as the couple share a tender moment at the dining table. The husband draws a heartwarming parallel between his wife's beauty and the moon. Filled with joy, the Moon breaks into a dance. The film closes with the Moon sneaking into the kitchen, savoring the delectable meal prepared with Catch Salt & Spices. This digital film beautifully encapsulates the essence of Catch's message, "Kyunki khana sirf khana nahi, Pyaar ko barkarar rakhne ka zariya bhi hota hai; Catch Masale har khane ki jaan… Happy Karwachauth”.
Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are delighted to introduce our new digital film, not only reaffirming our brand's fundamental message, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also emphasizing the importance of preparing delicious meals to celebrate festivals as significant as Karwachauth. We believe this digital film will strike a chord with our customers during this festival and reinforce the Catch brand as a trusted culinary companion."
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative North commented, “The occasion of Karwa Chauth is one of the most leveraged occasions for many brands. And we wanted to ride the wave too but in a cute and memorable way. And what better way to get the moon itself to become the film’s protagonist? It’s an idea that’s definitely going to stand out in the clutter, just like the moon which shines and stands apart in the sky.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'
Ads that caught our attention between October 1 and 15
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 8:37 AM | 3 min read
It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.
Bingo!
The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!
Goibibo
Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.
Olay
Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.
Thums Up
Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan and Jawan at the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.
Zepto
The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.
