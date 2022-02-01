Adman Freddy Birdy indulges in war of words with Deepika Padukone

Birdy had taken a jibe at the dresses Padukone along with her co-star Ananya Pandey has been donning for promotions of Amazon Prime Original 'Gehraiyaan'

Adman Freddy Birdy, who runs a creative hot shop in Delhi along with a former colleague and is an active social media influencer, recently indulged in a war of words with actress Deepika Padukone. Birdy, in his quintessential insult humour style, had taken a jibe at the dresses Deepika Padukone (along with her co-star Ananya Pandey) has been donning for the promotions of their upcoming Amazon Prime Original Gehraiyaan.

Known as one of the most talented writers in the ad world, Birdy had written, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood: The Clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches,” attracting flak from the netizens for the sexist undertones of the text.

this is not the first time I see him shading but this post is deeply sexist and clearly driven by his hatred for a particular person. freddy birdy, you better issue an apology. funnily enough, all his posts have limited comments so you can't even call him out. this is not humour? pic.twitter.com/NsaDy8LXgH — aks (@heertohbadisad_) January 29, 2022

Hours after the post went viral for the wrong reasons, actress Deepika Padukone happened to post a cryptic Instagram story, which many (including Birdy) assumed was directed at the adman and influencer. “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons,” the actress had posted.

Reacting to the post, Birdy hit back with another Instagram post stating, “Dear Deepika, I'm not "mocking you" for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron'. It's the only mom-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career. (sic)''

He also made his Instagram account private after that.

Birdy is a seasons adman who is counted amongst the most talented and awarded copywriters in the industry. He had joined the agency circuit during the boom of boutique agencies like Trikaya, Enterprise, and Contract. He started his career with a copywriter job at Mohammed Khan’s Enterprise and went on to work with Rediffusion, Trikaya, Ambience, Mudra, and McCann Erikson before branching out with former colleague Naved Khan to start their own creative agency called “Shop” in 2003. The duo is currently running an eponymous boutique creative house.

Incidentally, among the many famous and awarded works of Freddy Birdy, is Times Of India’s “Respect Women” campaign.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)