Abir Chatterjee dons chef’s hat for Britannia NutriChoice’s ‘snacker cracker’ campaign

The TVC highlights how the cracker is so versatile that it can be used in a variety of ways to create quick snacks

Britannia Industries Limited has launched a new ‘Snacker Cracker’ campaign for its NutriChoice sugar free cracker range, with Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee.

“The lockdown has led to increased snacking at home. This not only resulted in a quest for healthy snacks but many first-time cooks researching & experimenting with varied, tasty, healthy and easy to make snacks. In fact the word ‘recipe’ at one point was the most searched word online during the lockdown,” said the company in a statement.

“The brand’s new TVC features Abir Chatterjee in a never-before-seen avatar. An amateur cook himself, Abir has picked up a few culinary skills during the lockdown. A perfect time for Abir & Britannia NutriChoice to come together. NutriChoice Cracker as a key ingredient in one’s delightful and healthy snacking schedule. The campaign highlights how the cracker is so versatile that it can be used in a variety of ways to create quick snacks throughout the day. Abir dons the hat of a chef, in the new Britannia NutriChoice Cracker campaign,” they said.

Further all set with his cooking station, he will be seen preparing some spontaneous recipes using NutriChoice Sugar Free Crackers as the standard base ingredient. He will be judged by a special guest that is yet to unfold.

Commenting on the NutriChoice Snacker Cracker campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries Limited said, “We have observed that working from home, consumers have taken to snacking more than ever before. The lockdown has even changed the dynamics of cooking at home versus eating out, and it has instilled a need to make a conscious effort in choosing the healthy way, be it a full meal or a snack. With Britannia NutriChoice Sugar Free Cracker, we aim to provide our consumers with that healthy, delicious & DIY base ingredient that can be easily prepared by anyone, at any time. The Cracker is not only thin, light and crispy but also sugar free, thus adding value to the increasingly health conscious audiences. The campaign will amplify the offering with Abir Chatterjee spearheading the way. He is a right fit to help personify the proposition of making a healthier choice for all your snacking needs.”

Speaking on his association with the brand, Abir Chatterjee said, “Being a quintessential Bengali, I love snacking and I make sure I don’t skip my meals, but the shoot timings often make it difficult. Thanks to the lockdown, I have picked up a few culinary skills. Britannia NutriChoice Sugar Free Crackers is the perfect snack whisperer & great to experiment one's cooking skills. It makes for a delicious snack with the satisfaction of having made a healthier choice. I am glad to see how Britannia NutriChoice Cracker will soon be in every kitchen, playing the role of that versatile, must-have ingredient for every meal and snack. I think we are also in for a ride to discover some wonderful recipes from different households of our country with this campaign!”

Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas has said “Consumers are evolving and slowly coming to realise that their favourite cracker, while being a great teatime biscuit can also make for a healthy mid-meal snack! Stack it with fruits, nuts, or cheese, eat it anytime you like. Our creative challenge therefore was to amplify the versatility of these crackers through an exciting contest. By adding different consumption rituals and occasions for snacking without compromising on health, we enabled consumers to explore, experiment and as a result engage with us as a brand”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)