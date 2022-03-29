ABBYs 2022: 3 international jury chairs appointed

The ABBY Awards Governing Council has announced some of the world’s most awarded Jury Chairs who will be judging ABBYs 2022, namely - Menno Kluin, Aricio Fortes and Myra Nussbaum, who are each stalwarts in the global advertising industry.

Ajay Chandwani of the Abby Awards Governing Council, says “We are very fortunate to have Menno, Aricio and Myra chair some of the leading categories of ABBYs this year. All are contemporary creative superstars of our times and their versatility of being equally at home with traditional advertising and Digital Craft and Social Media makes them special advertising personalities.”

Rana Barua, Chairman, Abby Awards Governing Council 2022 & Vice President of The Ad Club said: “We are thrilled to have heavyweights come on board to chair this years Abbys awards. Our intent is to have world class quality and inputs with The One Show, and having awarded and recognised international jury is just a start of a journey which will allow Indian advertising to reach global standard of effectiveness and quality. “

Partha Sinha, President of The Ad Club said, “We are indeed grateful to One Show for having partnered with the Ad Club to take ABBYs judging to the global level.”

The deadline for submission of entries has been extended until April 1, 2022.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)