Aamir Khan returns as inspector Desai to encourage gold buying on PhonePe

Digital payments platform PhonePe has launched its TV campaign for the gold category. PhonePe’s campaign showcases how easy, convenient and safe it is to buy gold on the PhonePe app. The campaign is on air for 6 weeks with multiple 25-30 second ad films for TV & digital platforms.

“PhonePe has tailored its latest campaign to appeal to a diverse set of audiences by customising the storylines and actors. It has brought back the much-loved duo of Inspector Desai & Shinde (Aamir Khan as Inspector Desai) for the audiences in the Northern, Western and Eastern parts of the country. Additionally, PhonePe has used popular songs in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam to appeal to the audiences in the five Southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala),” the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Terence Lucien, Head of Mutual Funds & Gold, PhonePe said, “Our aim is to help people from across India fulfil their aspirations of building their Gold investments. We provide easy and secure access to the highest quality 24K Gold coins and bars at the best prices that are safely delivered right to the customer’s doorstep by our Gold partners.”

PhonePe launched the Gold category over 3 years ago in association with MMTC-PAMP & SafeGold. Since then, millions of customers from over 99% of India’s pin codes have bought gold on PhonePe. Over 60% of the Gold customers reside in tier 2, 3, 4 cities and beyond. PhonePe’s goal is to become a one-stop destination for gold coins and bars across the country and this campaign will help strengthen the value proposition.

