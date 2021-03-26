21N78E Creative Labs wins TVC mandate for Syngenta's Ampligo pesticide

The TVC clearly establishes the functionality and superiority of the product by drumming up the effectiveness of the chemistry that instantly kills the egg, larva, and adults of the pests

Ampligo is a novel pesticide for the management of stem borer and leaf folder which infest the paddy crop. Ampligo when applied at 35-40 days after transplanting, manages both the pests and is effective on all 3 life stages, thus reducing insecticide application and also protecting the crop from possible insect damage.

Elaborating on the film, Abhinav Shrivastava, Branding & Label Lead – Customer Marketing, said “Syngenta is a company that is led by innovation and has brought about disruptive changes in the category through its unique and superior products. Ampligo is a unique product that can really help rice farmers across the country protect their crop and improve yield. Through this film we aim to establish the product benefits and demonstrate the effectiveness of the product. The 21N78E pitch was in line with our brand philosophy and at the same time disruptive.”

The TVC conceptualized by 21N78E Creative Labs clearly establishes the functionality and superiority of the product by drumming up the effectiveness of the chemistry that instantly kills the egg, larva and adults of the pests. The film opens with a young boy asking his grandmother to narrate the story of the great battle between his father -the ruler of his paddy field and the invaders viz. the Stem Borer and Leaf Folder. The film plays on the child’s imagination and shows us how he imagines his father, to be a true superhero who is ready to protect his kingdom from invading forces as he unleashes the all-powerful trident which destroys the pests.

Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, 21N78E Creative Labs, added “The unique value proposition of Ampligo in pest control across the three life stages was something that needed to have an elevated hook to stand out in the cluttered rice insecticide category. We anchored the functionality of the product through a child’s fertile imagination, for whom the father is a larger-than-life figure, who with his special trident saves the day.”

The TVC is being aired in multiple languages across rice growing regions in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)