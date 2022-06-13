Rajat Kapoor says remember it's June 19, in Bombay Shaving Company's Father's Day video

Bombay Shaving Company has unveiled an out-of-the-box campaign for Father’s Day. The brand has launched a movement in favour of all the dads out there through digital films with Rajat Kapoor as the chief protagonist.

Unlike any other commemorative day, we often tend to forget when Father’s Day is celebrated. The results of a poll conducted by the brand below and a quick look through Google Trends queries confirm the same. Building on this insight, Bombay Shaving Company released a series of ‘true to life’ videos with Rajat Kapoor highlighting the essence of Father’s Day.

"Based on data driven insights, trend analysis and a series of online polls, we discovered that - while offsprings have a lot of love for dad, a vast majority have 'no clue' when Father's Day actually is; and by the time the day arrives - it's too late and they land up with unimpressive gifts for him. As a brand looking out for men, we took it on ourselves to address this issue with a poignant and beautifully crafted campaign titled, '19 June - Yaad Karlo," said Laalit Lobo, VP-Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company.

Kapoor, in his monologue, stresses on the need to remember ‘19th June’ as an important day celebrating and honoring fatherhood. He sneers while citing examples of how one recalls all prime things like - ‘Recent twitter’s deal; a particular actresses’ airport look, or the latest Smith incident’ but unapologetically forgets this day. He further spotlights the usual last-minute scurry to procure ill-thought out presents which make father’s feel like supporting acts rather than the protagonist even on their special day. The video beautifully captures the essence of making this day exceptionally memorable for all fathers by picking up thoughtfully curated gifts like a personalized razor or a trimmer box from Bombay Shaving Company.

