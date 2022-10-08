Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 8, 2022 7:13 AM  | 1 min read
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

'Like Indian Administrative Services, ad industry needs Media Administrative Services'

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/like-indian-administrative-services-am-sector-needs-media-administrative-services-122852.html

 

Small is the new big: Short-video platforms expected to make Rs 600-800 cr ad rev in 2 yrs

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/small-is-the-new-big-short-video-platforms-to-garner-rs-600-800-cr-ad-revenue-in-2-yrs-122827.html

 

30 years of Zee: How the Indian M&E industry has evolved since 1992

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/30-years-of-zee-how-the-indian-me-industry-has-evolved-since-1992-122795.html

 

Zee Media's BARC pull-out evokes mixed response

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-cant-do-anything-about-landing-pages-beyond-a-point-shashi-sinha-122763.html

 

 

 

