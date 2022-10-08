Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
'Like Indian Administrative Services, ad industry needs Media Administrative Services'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/like-indian-administrative-services-am-sector-needs-media-administrative-services-122852.html
Small is the new big: Short-video platforms expected to make Rs 600-800 cr ad rev in 2 yrs
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/small-is-the-new-big-short-video-platforms-to-garner-rs-600-800-cr-ad-revenue-in-2-yrs-122827.html
30 years of Zee: How the Indian M&E industry has evolved since 1992
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/30-years-of-zee-how-the-indian-me-industry-has-evolved-since-1992-122795.html
Zee Media's BARC pull-out evokes mixed response
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-cant-do-anything-about-landing-pages-beyond-a-point-shashi-sinha-122763.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube