Zomato ropes in Chhaya Dabas as Lead – Corporate Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 2, 2022 10:54 AM
Zomato has roped in Chhaya Dabas as Lead – Corporate Communications. Here she will focus on orchestrating and all internal and external communications and will help develop campaigns for brand building as well as robust communication strategy for Zomato.

Earlier, Dabas was associated with Edelman as Digital Specialist.

Dabas is an experienced communications professional with a demonstrated history of working in the entrepreneurial/ start-up industry. She is also skilled in Corporate Communications, Digital Strategy, Management, and Content Strategy.

Throughout her career, Dabas has worked for agencies, corporates and media houses as well as a freelancer with organisations like Baatein, Sun Life, Indo U.S. Science and Technology Forum, Energy Live News, Digital Empowerment Foundation, Startup India, Humour Me Pvt. Ltd., So Delhi, SHEROES, SchoopWhoop Media Pvt. Ltd., The Indian Express, WWF India and KATHA.

 

