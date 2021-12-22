Zeno Group names Ketan Pote as Mumbai Head & National Practice Lead-Reputation and Tech

With over 18 years of experience in Tech and reputation Comms, Pote will play a pivotal role in expanding its technology practice in the booming digital transformation wave

Zeno India announced the appointment of Ketan Pote in dual roles as Head of the Mumbai office and the National Practice Lead- Technology and Reputation. This is intended to spearhead the growth of its Mumbai operations and to establish a strong Technology and Reputation practice in India.

With more than 18 years of deep experience in Tech and reputation Comms, Ketan will play a pivotal role in expanding its technology practice in the booming digital transformation wave, helping clients manage their reputation in the dynamic, always-on, conversation environment. Based in Mumbai, Ketan reports to Rekha Rao, Managing Director for Zeno India.

On quizzing why he chose to move to Zeno, Ketan said, “Zeno is truly a new-age agency, converting data into compelling, platform-agnostic strategies and ideas. I am excited about the prospect of continuously learning new ways of delivering impactful communications to our clients while rounding these up with my nearly two decades of experience, and of course the fearless philosophy”.

Pote has handled the communications mandates of leading global technology & B2B corporate brands including AWS, Infosys, Oracle, Veeam, CA Technologies, McAfee, A10 Networks, manufacturing companies like SKF, Kirloskar Motors, Parag Foods, and corporates like Sony Sports, Skechers etc. He also led the India corporate communications division for NASDAQ-listed Lionbridge Technologies.

"Ketan’s experience adds strength to the Mumbai office while also expanding our expertise in the B2B and enterprise technology space. His deep understanding of the business, clients and industry communication trends, makes him a great asset, both for the agency as well as our clients.”, said Rekha Rao, MD, Zeno Group, India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)