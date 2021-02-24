Dentsu Impact bags mainline & digital creative mandate for Zeno Health

With this win, Dentsu Impact aims to build a strong foothold for Zeno Health in the progressively growing retail and online pharmacy space across the country

Zeno Health (formerly known as Generico) has awarded its mainline and digital creative duties to Dentsu Impact India, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international. Dentsu Impact won the account following a multi-agency pitch that also involved several other leading agencies.

Zeno Health is a pharmacy chain brand in India that focuses on generic medicines and is available across more than 80 stores in Mumbai alone. With this win, Dentsu Impact aims to build a strong foothold for Zeno Health in the progressively growing retail and online pharmacy space across the country. The agency will kickstart the association with the launch of a massive campaign for Zeno Health in Mumbai.

Speaking on the win, Amit Wadhwa, President, Dentsu Impact said, “The rise of online pharmacies in the healthcare segment has been phenomenal. We are excited to partner with Zeno Health, an omnichannel player in this segment whose focus is to build a holistic healthcare environment that is accessible and affordable to all. We are looking forward to creating some great work, together.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner and National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact added, “We are delighted to introduce Zeno Health, the chain of pharmacies that can be trusted to take only the very best care of you. In this era of online and offline pharmacies, we look forward to helping Zeno Health become a part of every Indian's life."

Siddharth Gadia, Founder, Zeno Health commented, “We are beginning the brand creation journey for Zeno Health and we cannot imagine a better partner than Dentsu Impact to unveil this journey to the world. We look forward to creating an impeccable consumer healthcare brand, together.”

