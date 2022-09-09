Yadunandan KV joins Indegene as Director - Corp Comm

Yadunandan, who has 15 years of experience in B2B Tech, was previously with Gupshup

Yadunandan KV has joined healthtech solution provider Indegene as Director – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Gupshup as Director – Corporate Communications.

KV is an adept technology communications professional with 15 years of experience, predominantly in B2B Tech. His key specialities lie in strategic planning, corporate communications, content writing, branding, team management, media relations, strategy and messaging, storytelling, marketing communications, analyst relations, corporate marketing and internal communications.

Throughout his career, KV has contributed to agencies and corporates namely Oracle India Pvt. Ltd, Perfect Relations, Avian Media, Brillio, Text 100 Public Relations, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, Rediffusion Y& R Public Relations and Sobhagya Advertising Services.

