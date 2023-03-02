Women-first agency Nine Yards Communications Consultancy launches art show ‘She Matters’
Artists and co-founders Heetal Dattani and Shweta Iyer attempt to narrate the story of sorrow, hope, compromise, and rebellion through colours, textures, typography and form, in their exhibit
You have been in the Brand and Communications profession for over two decades. How did the idea of starting Nine Yards germinate?
Heetal: After spending close to two decades working across various communication and design agencies, both Shweta and I felt that there was something very intrinsic that was missing in the way traditional agencies approach brand building. Indian women are evolving at a rapid rate. Across urban as well as small town India, 80-85 per cent of all buying decisions are either made or influenced by women. With every passing day, their buying power is only increasing. Women are wired very differently – not only emotionally and psychologically but also ‘shopologically’. It is therefore, imperative for marketers to see their brands through the lens of a woman in order to be future ready.
And yet, the way brands speak to women is largely riddled with stereotypes and uni-dimensional stories. Both Shweta and I felt the need to break out and create a fresher, more inclusive language for brands to resonate with their female audiences. This gave birth to Nine Yards.
Where did you two cross paths?
Shweta: Heetal and I both graduated from Sophia Polytechnic. While we met in college, our friendship developed much later as we grew into our roles as women in leadership positions juggling work, family and our own personal ambitions as artists and designers. We often bonded over our common grounds against the way traditional agencies segregated briefs based on gender. Over many 'wine-and-whine' sessions, we decided to break out of hoping the world will change to making the change ourselves.
Tell us about the exhibition 'She Matters'.
Heetal: Over the last two years, Nine Yards has come to be associated with our unique brand of nuanced and deep storytelling in the women’s space. One of the outcomes of this is our own IP ‘She Matters’, where we populate women-centric content and stories through various channels. For both Shweta and I, art and design have always been very strong tools to tell our stories. This gave birth to our first art showcase “She Matters”. At this showcase, we have created 20 original paintings to take you deeper into the emotional, mental and cultural landscape of today’s Indian woman. Through colour, texture and form, every story is a journey of conflict between the way ‘She’ is viewed through the lens of tradition, stereotypes and societal influences, and how ‘She’ really views herself.
From where did you draw inspiration for the artwork?
Shweta: Our work is inspired by our own journeys and that of every woman we know. Each canvas is a unique story nuanced by the ever-evolving image of today’s Indian woman. For this showcase, we dip into the various shades of beauty, resilience, glory and grit that are hallmarks of the feminine spirit. Through our art, we wish to exhibit the cultural, social and economic shifts that are inevitably changing the fabric of not just women but of our entire nation.
How is this exhibition adding up to your ‘woman’ narrative?
Heetal: At Nine Yards, we are passionate about creating fresher, more inclusive narratives that resonate with today’s diverse, ever-evolving woman. After successfully launching various brand campaigns and design projects that understand and speak to the woman of today, we are layering this deep understanding with insightful and conceptual stories through the language of art. This art showcase covers the various emotions and landscapes of a woman’s world, seen through an internal as well as an external gaze. This initiative is just one more rendition of the space that we already live in and own, exhibiting the depth and nuancing that is required while connecting with female audiences.
International Women's Day is approaching; we would like to know your thoughts on this year's theme – DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.
Shweta: The theme – DigitALL aims to address the digital gender gap and the impact it has on social and economic inequalities. Also, from what I hear, it intends to protect the right of women in the digital world. I believe, this is the need of the hour and a change that was long coming.
It is imperative to include more women in digital technology, as it will bring about a new wave of creative thinking and innovation that will address women’s needs. It will also make the digital story more inclusive and therefore relevant.
As co-founders of a communications company, what is your opinion on the low number of women in the boardroom? What’s your recommendation to achieve better gender parity?
Heetal: This has been a concern for decades. However, the fact that we are having this conversation itself is a testament that this concern is not going unnoticed and every organisation is working towards having women in key positions.
If organisations need to retain talented women, they will need to become more empathetic and supportive at challenging stages like early motherhood, which is when many women drop off from the workforce.
Shweta adds:I am very optimistic and believe that this narrative is changing and is slowly but surely shifting towards equal representation. Today, many organisations have given young mothers the option of Flexi hours or provided them with a reliable creche around. This allows them to return to work stress-free and do their job well. Most women, when given the right support at key stages of their lives, go on to take leadership roles and eventually make it to the boardrooms.
The exhibition will be on from March 4-6, 2023, at Snowball Studios, Worli.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Agility will be the name of the game for communicators moving ahead: Tommaso Di Giovanni
Di Giovanni, VP – International Communications, Philip Morris International (PMI), shares his learnings from his 22-year-long journey with the company and views on the changing comms landscape
By Ruchika Jha | Feb 28, 2023 9:06 AM | 8 min read
As a manufacturer of tobacco products, Philip Morris International is committed to engaging adult smokers and sparking debate about change, corporate transformation and public health. exchange4media spoke to Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President – International Communications, to find out more.
Di Giovanni is an experienced and solutions-oriented global business and communications executive known for leading transformative strategies and programmes at local, regional and global levels. His diverse experience spans corporate, government and regulatory affairs, business development and economics/statistics. He ensures robust communications frameworks and thorough measurement systems to ensure tangible, quantifiable results that positively impact the business.
Excerpts:
How has your 22-year-stint with Philip Morris International been so far? What are some of the key learnings you have had?
My journey spans over two decades across different departments and regions. I am originally a business developer but later moved into communications. I have also had the opportunity to be a part of regulatory affairs, post which I moved back into communications.
As I look back, it has been a rewarding yet fulfilling journey at PMI. I would look at it in two phases. In the first phase, our focus was only reactive communications because of our business and industry we operate in. In the second phase, post 2013, we at an organisation level decided to go all out to disrupt our own business.
We realised, through science and technology, we can develop a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to cigarettes for adult smokers. Science, innovation and technology have paved the roadmap for the world with improvements in public health. Over the past decade and more, PMI has been committed to a complete transformation of the organisation, disrupting its age-old business towards a smoke-free future. PMI is steering a visionary course, developing a portfolio of reduced risk, better alternatives to smoking – which we believe can achieve the global aim of harm reduction.
In 2016, we formally committed to a smoke-free future. And, since then, we have moved almost 25 million adults in 73 markets to our better products. Our overarching ambition is to have a net positive impact on the world; and we are moving closer to that goal every day.
We realised one of the biggest barriers to achieving a smoke- free future is misinformation. That is when my job became extremely interesting as a communicator because if one must drive change, then communication is the key. Our primary objective is to educate adult smokers and spark a debate on change, business transformation and public health. I believe one can have the safest product but if we don’t adopt it, we won’t be able to improve public health.
From 2016-2018, you were Director – Reduced-Risk Product Communications. Can you please elucidate a little bit about your role and responsibilities in this area?
This is the phase immediately after the launch of our first heated tobacco product in 2015 in Nagoya, Milan. Between 2016- 2018, we expanded the commercialisation to several other countries. And more importantly, when we saw that the expansion was going well, in 2016, our CEO at the time, André Calantzopoulos announced that our ambition is not only to offer those products, but also to replace cigarettes with these alternatives one day.
As a result, there was a sudden shift – to replace harmful products with the ones that are much better for public health. During this phase, my role as a communicator was making sure that our vision was heard and understood so we are able to accelerate change through constructive, science-based debate. In addition, we wanted to ensure that our product is not only adopted, but countries would consider leveraging it for improving public health. The idea was also to spark a debate amongst scientific community, physicians and to everyone who has a role to play.
It was during this time that we came up with a simple way to explain what the change is about. We launched an innovative campaign called un-smoke- get out of smoke, do something that is not smoking. It basically outlines that if you don’t smoke then don’t start as that is the best thing you can do for your health; if you smoke then quit, because there's no other perfect solution. But if you don't quit, and most smokers we know don't quit, today there are better alternative in the form of products that do not combust.
The campaign was launched in 60 countries and gained a lot of traction. There was also some controversy around this, however, it sparked a debate, which is paramount to us. We used integrated communications approach to build awareness among people and encourage them to switch to better alternatives. The campaign was a success, and I am extremely proud of what we did as an organisation. I believe that we contributed to the change. Today, there are better alternatives to smoking that are less harmful.
To what extent is the communications industry focussing on the increased use of data analytics to drive communications campaigns and achieve the desired impact?
By background I'm a Statistician and an Economist, so if you ask me, I love data. These days there is a huge focus on data analytics to achieve the desired impact. While I believe every communicator should use data to drive impactful communications campaigns, but as an Economist, I also know that the data doesn't always tell you the full story. Hence, it is important that we use data wisely and in a scientific manner to help us understand if we are moving towards a clear objective and accordingly revise our communications strategy.
How does the public react to your campaigns and brand promotion, given the adverse effect of tobacco on health?
At the beginning of our journey, there was skepticism and people did not take us seriously. However, with time, the facts proved the contrary. And that is when we started giving even more precise targets. We have been challenged to come up with better alternatives since the 70s. In the United States, there are also documents from the United Nations Global Compact, where they have challenged us to come up with less toxic alternatives. At the beginning of our journey, most of the people in public health would barely talk to us for obvious reasons; with cigarettes, there's not much to say about public health. But now, I would say a vast majority of people engage with us and our scientists to find ways to accelerate progress. Times have changed dramatically, and I am proud of the way we have engaged over the last few years and will continue to do the same. Because ultimately, this would be a great case of innovation that will improve society at large.
What role do purpose-driven communications play in the industry?
I believe purpose is increasingly important. Hence, I feel it is important to inform the internal stakeholders (employees) about their role and how they can contribute to the success of the organisation. Further, while it is important to communicate with employees, at the same time it is very critical to communicate with the external stakeholders about organisation’s values. These days companies are expected to be a driver of positive change.
We have examples of some of the industries driving change- the food industry has been focussing on replacing products that have a lot of fat or sugar with better alternatives. The automobile industry is moving towards electric cars to reduce pollution and address the issue of scares energy sources. I feel that we have been at the very beginning of this wave of change, and I am proud to be part of this transformation.
How do you think the communications landscape is changing and what are the trends to watch out for from a global perspective?
I feel the consideration that I made about purpose will tell you a lot about content. There is more attention given to consistency in every communication; communication that is not too heavy on content, yet impactful. The focus is more on the role of communications in driving societal change. In terms of the communications channels, while digitisation is already playing an important role in communication, I believe new forms of communications are likely to emerge. As we have seen in the past in case of digitisation, the changes can be unexpected and abrupt, I believe agility will be the word of the game for any communicator moving ahead.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Relevance of Digital PR and its impact
Guest Column: Smita Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Newton PR, writes on how to measure and leverage the impact of digital PR
By Smita Khanna | Feb 23, 2023 11:16 AM | 4 min read
Out of the total expected advertising spends of ₹93,119 crore, digital advertising will account for Rs. 35,809 crore by 2023, and growing at 14.75% CAGR as stated in a reputed publication report. This growth trend basically amplifies the famous idiom "Put your money where your mouth is" and clearly reflects the growth of digital adoption in India.
As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India has over 600 million smartphone users. Based on the low cost of data in India, this penetration of smartphones has resulted in users spending more than 5 hours a day on their mobiles, resulting in a high amount of information and entertainment consumption.
With such propellers, it is imperative for PR agencies to incorporate digital platforms to embed client information for better reach.
Digital PR is the practice of using digital channels, such as online publications, blogs, and social media, as an effective outreach mechanism to engage the target audience, customers, and stakeholders. With the rise of the digital age, digital PR has become an essential tool for organizations to build a positive online presence and connect better with their audiences.
The relevance of digital PR lies in its ability to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and make the impact of PR efforts measurable.
The impact of digital PR can be seen in the following ways:
- Increased visibility: Digital PR can increase an organization's visibility online, making it easier for customers to find them. By creating engaging content and building relationships with online influencers, organizations can increase their reach and generate more website traffic, leading to increased sales and growth.
- Improved reputation: Digital PR can help organizations manage their online reputation by deploying positive content on their social media platforms and enabling brands to have a faster response to any negative situations or comments. Such deployment and engagement can help to build trust and credibility with customers, leading to increased loyalty and advocacy.
- Better customer engagement: digital PR can be used to create more personalized environment to interact with customers. Responding to comments on social media or providing tailored content based on user preferences brings personalization, a positive touch point. By creating a more engaging online experience, organizations can build stronger relationships with customers, leading to increased brand loyalty and advocacy.
- Measurable impact: Digital PR allows organizations to measure the impact of their PR efforts more accurately, using metrics such as impressions from website traffic, social media engagement, and search engine rankings. This enables organizations to refine their PR strategies and focus on tactics that deliver the best results.
To leverage the impact of digital PR, organizations need to create a comprehensive digital PR strategy that includes the following elements:
- Identify target audiences: Organizations need to identify their target audiences and understand their preferences and behaviors. This will enable brand custodians to direct content to the platforms preferentially used by their target audience and tailor PR efforts to meet brand and business needs.
- Create engaging content: Digital PR relies on creating engaging content that resonates with the target audience. This could include blog posts, social media updates, infographics, and videos of happenings and events. Content created should ideally be visually appealing, easy to read, and provide value to the reader.
- Build relationships with online influencers: Online influencers can help amplify an organization's message to increase brand reach. By building relationships with online influencers in their industry, organizations can generate more visibility and increase their credibility.
- Use social media effectively: social media is a powerful tool for digital PR, enabling organizations to connect with customers and stakeholders in real-time. Organizations need to use social media effectively by posting regular updates, responding to comments, and monitoring conversations.
In conclusion, digital PR is a critical component of any organization's PR strategy, enabling them to reach a wider audience, create engagement, and measure the impact of their efforts.
By creating engaging content, building relationships with online influencers, and using social media effectively, organizations can leverage the impact of digital PR and build a positive online presence.
As the world becomes increasingly digital, digital PR will become even more essential for organizations over traditional PR, to be able to effectively connect with their audiences and build a positive reputation.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Media Mantra Group appoints Nikhil Sharda as VP-Digital of Influsurf Communications
Influsurf Communications is Media Mantra’s creative firm
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:16 PM | 2 min read
Independent PR and integrated communications firm Media Mantra has announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharda as the Vice President, Digital of Influsurf Communications - the new data-based creative firm which is a brainchild of Media Mantra (MM) Group’s Founder Director, Udit Pathak. Tasked with the responsibility of spearheading the new communications unit, Nikhil will be seen analyzing client requirements, creating and executing compelling strategies, generating new business opportunities, maximizing the company’s operating performance, and achieving financial goals in line with the business objectives of the organization.
Prior to joining us, Nikhil served as the EVP at Scroll Mantra and the Creative Director at FrogIdeas. During his stint, he led and advised on go-to market strategies for brands such as Comviva, Beardo, OZiva, Viewsonic, VNL, Jim Beam, Terrapay, Twitter India Marketing and more. Nikhil has also had a long stint with AdGlobal360 where he spearheaded various campaigns for Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, NEXA, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and European Union amongst others.
Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra, said, "In the last decade, Media Mantra has worked meticulously to carve its niche as one of the pioneers in the industry. Having enjoyed such a growth trajectory, the MM Group has further extended its footprint in the corporate communication industry with the introduction of Influsurf Communications. The appointment of Nikhil is in sync with our Group's vision to establish our brand reputation as the one stop shop for all marketing requirements. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing the operations of our latest offering. He will be pivotal in providing strategic insights, creating unique brand narratives which will eventually drive impact and positively affect the bottomline for our clients at Influsurf. I wish him all the best for his new role."
Nikhil Sharda, Vice President, Digital, Influsurf Communications, said, "Media Mantra needs no introduction when it comes to executing award-winning campaigns for clients. Thus, it was quite exciting when I was asked to spearhead the MM Group's creative agency Influsurf. I look forward to working alongside Udit and other senior leaders of the Group to drive a culture of excellence for clients across new service offerings, with a clear focus on delivering communication outcomes that have a measurable impact on desired business objectives."
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
‘Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey’
Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark, was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 12:07 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark. A self-driven communications professional with over 17 years of experience in Public Relations and Marketing, she has worked with noteworthy lifestyle brands and built relationships with key media professionals.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Elated! The past few years have been an uphill climb but I persisted. And winning this award feels like a validation of the hard work which led me on the path to success.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growing up, I had a poster pasted on my wall with a picture of Dennis the Menace watering a plant that then turns into tree. It read… ‘A little progress everyday adds up to BIG results.’ Reading those words everyday as a child, made it a part of me as an adult and today the little sapling of work has resulted in this beautiful award, I am privileged to have received.
Moreover, I feel extremely fortunate to work with a global organisation whose leaders constantly motivate me to think creatively, providing me with the freedom to implement my ideas and trust me with my decisions. I owe a lot to my marketing director, Toranj Mehta, who has always supported me and driven my thoughts in the right direction. Our managing director, Sachin Jain who has always pushed me to do better than my best and our vice president, Amit Pratihari whose words ring in my ears every time I promptly complete a task, “this quality will take you far”. Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey.
A tree always has strong roots to help it grow. My family have been my roots and a huge inspiration for me to strive for more. Being a mom of two young sons, I want them to believe in themselves no matter what the world throws at them. This can only happen if I believed it myself. And with this conviction, I have tread on my path, aiming to give my best to both my work and my family. My parents, husband and sister have always supported and motivated me through all the tough times while celebrating even the small successes.
When you have a support like I have and belief in yourself, I feel that inspiration to be and do better follows.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
When I began my career 16 years ago, PR was understood and practiced in a very different context than what it is today. Over the years, a gradual shift from print to digital was taking place. It felt like a jockey on a horse casually trotting along but seeing the finish line approaching, it galloped in speed to keep up with the changing world and that’s what the 2.5 years of the pandemic did to our industry.
Digital media overtook traditional print, most print went digital, influencers replaced page 3 socialites, media no longer wanted in person meetings and everyone preferred online interviews, calls and interactions.
Youtubers, Tiktokers, bloggers, podcasters, influencers of all genres, the world was our oyster of new avenues. PR agencies started offering 360-degree marketing plans, media houses moved more towards collaborations and veteran journalists became entrepreneurs starting their publishing journey.
This transition that took place in India post pandemic was the evolution that happened in the West a few years ago. As I see it, digital and social media will continue to grow as Web 3.0 enters opening the world of the Metaverse, NFTs and much more.
Creativity has taken forefront more than anything else and sharing a brands’ messaging through new avenues will be an interesting challenge as PR professionals.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Though everything seems to have changed. What will remain constant is that PR will continue to be about building meaningful relationships and narrating compelling stories. This will always hold true no matter the medium or tools used. Connecting with people, building their stories, and communicating it to the right audience will always be the central focus of our industry and we as professionals need to believe in ourselves and the power of the profession to continue on our path ahead.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
“Choose a Job You Love, and You Will Never Have to Work a Day in Your Life.” - True story
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Manjiree Gohad elevated as Director – Marketing Communications at UBS
She has been associated with the organisation for five years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:41 PM | 1 min read
Manjiree Gohad has been elevated as Director – Marketing Communications. She has been associated with the organisation for five years.
As a Communications Professional, Gohad’s journey has been primarily with corporates while partnering with multiple vendors that enable sound and strategic communications. She has been a part of every communication vertical including external, internal, branding and CSR communications while leading communications efforts in organisations.
Gohad has also contributed to organisations namely Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Tata Power, Starcom MediaVest Group, Comma Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Edelman APAC goes for new leadership
Rakesh Thukral is named COO and Adrian Warr moves into a regional role, as Warren Fernandez reshapes leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Thukral has been appointed as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, following Warren Fernandez's restructuring of his leadership team after his arrival at Edelman as regional CEO.
Thukral's new role is part of a broader restructuring of Edelman's leadership team in Asia-Pacific. He will continue to hold the position of managing director for India, while reporting to Fernandez for a remit COO that includes overseeing day-to-day operations across the region.
In addition, Adrian Warr has stepped down from his role as CEO for Southeast Asia, as these markets now report directly to Fernandez. Warr is regional vice-chairman for practises and sectors, overseeing the company's brand, corporate, impact and ESG teams, as well as leading the health and technology sectors. His new role comes after John Kerr, vice-chairman of technology at Edelman, recently left the company after 17 years with Edelman and Zeno in Asia.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
FINN Partners and Hyderus join hands to create global health communications and policy
The move enables FINN to address pressing health priorities in developed and developing nations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 5 min read
Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has announced that Hyderus, a leading international, health-focused communications and policy firm, joins FINN.
With a network in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Hyderus provides expert guidance on a range of vital health policy issues to leading biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations. Co-founders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial join FINN and take leadership positions in the Agency's Global Health Practice and will co-lead its EMEA Public Health Group. Both will report to Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.
In their new roles, Chataway and Nial will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice lead, and Washington, DC-based Richard Hatzfeld, senior partner and Global Public Health lead. Both Chataway and Nial become EMEA Public Health leads in the Global Health Practice, as well as members of the agency's Global Health Practice leadership team, which Lazar facilitates.
Well-known for its global work in public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management, Hyderus will now be branded "Hyderus, a FINN Partners Company.” The agency becomes part of the FINN EMEA region, overseen by Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who also leads FINN efforts throughout Europe. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.
“FINN has been at the forefront of championing health innovation in advanced and emerging economies,” notes Chataway, who becomes a FINN managing partner. “During the past year, Hyderus has worked closely with FINN colleagues in EMEA and Asia on important vaccine access and public health initiatives. We’ve also worked on changes in European health delivery that can impact the lives of millions of people and the prosperity of countries. This announcement feels like a natural next step that formalizes an already strong connection,” he adds.
“From the launch of FINN Partners, we sought to build an agency that would amaze clients, be a best place to work, and make a difference in the world,” reflects Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, FINN Partners. “The efforts of Mark, Christopher, Fern, Richard, Chantal and Gil working in collaboration reaffirm how agency values and the power of a united community translate into delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”
Hyderus strengthens FINN’s Global Health Practice, adding depth and reach to its growing public health communication footprint and increasing FINN total staff to more than 1,400 employees, with more than 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. With more than $50 million in revenues, the FINN Global Health Practice is now ranked among the world’s largest independent health practices.
“Through their cutting-edge services, geographic reach and deep expertise in health policy research and global public health communications, Hyderus elevates our health communications strength throughout Europe,” says Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA. “The combination of Hyderus pharma and health policy knowledge and FINN’s existing diagnostics, device and digital health expertise enables us to support a broader range of EU and UK clients in the product and provider services sectors.”
"Before uniting with FINN, we worked closely with Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, founders of SPAG, which joined FINN last year, and we saw how the agency embraces ideas that make a difference in the world," adds Nial, a senior partner and co-lead of the EMEA Public Health Group. “Through our work with shared clients, we have seen how FINN embraces collaboration, welcoming our expertise and counsel and truly working in close, equal partnership. Now that we have gotten to know Peter, Gil, Chantal, Fern, Richard and the FINN team, it is clear that our values align and that we can do more together.”
A well-known global communicator in the prevention of communicable diseases and better reproductive health, Chataway has led campaigns with numerous companies and international organizations, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Partnership for Quality Medical Donations. Nial was among the first communication leaders to recognize that project management rigor was crucial for coordinating multi-country, multi-language campaigns across regional and cultural divides. Chataway and Nial are also founding members of Baird’s CMC, a global network of veteran communications consultants, which has the potential to further expand FINN client access to worldwide communications expertise.
“FINN was a pioneer in addressing the challenges patients and product innovators face in navigating the fragmented health ecosystem,” says Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice leader. “The COVID-era pinpointed how obstacles to access to care – including vaccine hesitancy, health technology reimbursement challenges, and inadequate treatment programs for non-communicable diseases – impact developing markets. Hyderus and FINN are best positioned to help global health clients support growth within these diverse markets.”
“As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by the pandemic, health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies – FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity’s future,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “Hyderus and their leadership team have extraordinary insight into these geopolitical influences through firsthand connections, qualities that strengthen FINN clients’ ability to adapt to the ever-changing global health environment.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
