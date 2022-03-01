We should never forget the value of face-to-face communication: Deepshikha Dharmaraj

One of the biggest changes in the PR industry after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has been focussing on employees. In the past two years, every organisation, that values their culture and people, have realised the importance of focussing on communicating better with employees. The firms have made sure that their employees are heard and have made it a point to come up with the right kind of solutions to meet their needs of flexible working.

To talk more about managing issues amid the crisis and the importance of digital and social media amongst others, we speak to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at BCW India Group, in the fourth episode of ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’. In this episode, she elucidates the evolution of the PR industry from her perspective, her contributions and other initiatives.

Dharmaraj explains how Genesis BCW has come to the aid of vulnerable sectors during and in post-covid situations. She says, “Our founder, Prema Sagar, has also founded Genesis Foundation, which helps underprivileged children with heart ailments and diseases. This is something we, as a firm, have believed in right from our inception, i.e. , from 30 years back. We have always looked for ways to support the underprivileged or vulnerable sectors and how we can give them a voice to be able to communicate their needs and help them.”

Further in the conversation, Dharmaraj also talks about her experience and contributions as one of the founding board members of the India chapter of the Global Women in Public Relations (GWPR), a global organisation for senior women in PR and communications. “I have been very fortunate to have very strong women role models and mentors in my 27 years of profession. I think it is important for us to pay it forward and encourage more young women by providing them with role models and mentoring that they need to be able to go forward in their careers. As a part of GWPR, we provide a networking platform for women to meet similar, passionate, like-minded women, who want to grow their career in communications,” she adds.

Concluding the session, Dharmaraj notes, “Digitisation is going to be big but we will need to continue to weave in the traditional ways of communication. The art of storytelling will continue. What will change are the ways in which you will tell your story.”

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

